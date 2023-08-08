scorecardresearch
ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023: Pass percentage dips compared to last four sessions

CA Foundation Result 2023: In the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 June session, 25.99% males and 23.80% females qualified the exams.

Written by FE Education
Updated:
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023, Passing Percantage: Check here.
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: Candidates need to obtain a minimum of 40% marks in each CA Foundation paper and an aggregate of 50% to pass the exams.

ICAI Result For June 2023 CA Foundation Exam: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA Foundation June Results 2023 on its official website – icai.nic.in. Those who appeared for the exams can check their scores by using their roll number and registration number. The overall pass percentage for CA Foundation exams is 24.98%. However, this has dropped significantly when compared to the last four sessions.

Previously, in December 2022 the overall pass percentage for CA Foundation exams was 29.25%. In June 2022, the pass percentage was 25.28%, while in 2021 December and June the pass percentage was 30.28% and 26.62% respectively.

In the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 June session, 25.99% males and 23.80% females qualified the exams. A total of 1,03,517 candidates appeared for the CA Foundation 2023 June session out of which 25,860 cleared the exam. This includes 14,448 males and 11,412 females who came out with flying colours.

To clear the CA Foundation June 2023 exams, candidates needed to obtain a minimum of 40% marks in each CA Foundation paper and an aggregate of 50%. Those who secure 70% marks or above will ‘pass with distinction’.

It must be noted that the statement of marks for CA Foundation June Result 2023 will be sent to students by post. If a students doesn’t receive the marksheet within four to five weeks from the date of declaration, they may write to ICAI at the official email address— dms_examhelpline@icai.in.

Furthermore, to get the answer books certified, candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 500 per paper. The application must be submitted at— eservices.icai.org within 30 days from the declaration of result.

First published on: 08-08-2023 at 11:44 IST

