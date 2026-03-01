ICAI CA Final Result 2026 Live Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the CA Final results for January 2026 earlier today on March 1, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to access their results through the link provided on the official website.

To check their results, students need to visit the official website and log in using their Registration Number and Roll Number. Along with the result, ICAI will also release the CA Final January 2026 Merit List. Candidates can view the merit list by entering their six-digit Roll Number.

ICAI CA Final January 2026 results today: Official websites to check

The ICAI CA Final January 2026 results will be available on ICAI’s official websites. Students can check their scorecards and the merit list on the following portals:

icai.org

icai.nic.in

CA Final Result 2026: Steps to download scorecard

The ICAI CA Final January 2026 session result will be available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps below to download their scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘CA Final Result – January 2026’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your Registration Number and Roll Number.

Step 4: Your CA Final January 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

Pass Percentage

ICAI has released the pass percentage for the CA Final January 2026 examination along with the result. The data includes separate pass rates for Group I, Group II, and candidates who appeared for both groups.

As per trends, the combined group pass percentage remains comparatively lower due to the rigorous evaluation standards. Candidates are advised to check the official notice for category-wise and group-wise break-up of the pass rates. Below are the ICAI CA final pass percentage group wise:

Group I: 21.03% pass rate

Group II: 9.76% pass rate

Both Groups (together): 10.97% pass rate

Live Updates