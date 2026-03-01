ICAI CA Final Result 2026 Live Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the CA Final results for January 2026 earlier today on March 1, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to access their results through the link provided on the official website.
To check their results, students need to visit the official website and log in using their Registration Number and Roll Number. Along with the result, ICAI will also release the CA Final January 2026 Merit List. Candidates can view the merit list by entering their six-digit Roll Number.
ICAI CA Final January 2026 results today: Official websites to check
The ICAI CA Final January 2026 results will be available on ICAI’s official websites. Students can check their scorecards and the merit list on the following portals:
icai.org
icai.nic.in
CA Final Result 2026: Steps to download scorecard
The ICAI CA Final January 2026 session result will be available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps below to download their scorecard:
Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org.
Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘CA Final Result – January 2026’ on the homepage.
Step 3: Log in using your Registration Number and Roll Number.
Step 4: Your CA Final January 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download and save the scorecard for future reference.
Pass Percentage
ICAI has released the pass percentage for the CA Final January 2026 examination along with the result. The data includes separate pass rates for Group I, Group II, and candidates who appeared for both groups.
As per trends, the combined group pass percentage remains comparatively lower due to the rigorous evaluation standards. Candidates are advised to check the official notice for category-wise and group-wise break-up of the pass rates. Below are the ICAI CA final pass percentage group wise:
Group I: 21.03% pass rate
Group II: 9.76% pass rate
Both Groups (together): 10.97% pass rate
A total of 7,590 candidates have qualified as Chartered Accountants in the January 2026 session. ICAI typically opens a marks verification window the day after results; candidates can apply for a re-check if required. ICAI will likely open verification of marks window tomorrow.
Note that ICAI does not offer "re-evaluation" (re-marking of answers), but rather verification, which checks for totaling errors, unvalued questions, and clerical mistakes. To avail the re-counting facilities, interested candidates must apply within 30 days from the date of the result declaration.
Steps to Apply
Online login: Access the ICAI e-Services Portal or your SSP Dashboard using your Student Registration Number (SRN) and password.
Select Activity: Click on "Apply for Verification of Marks" under the relevant exam (Final).C
Choose Papers: Select the specific paper(s) you wish to have verified.
Upload Handwritten Application: You must upload a scanned copy of a handwritten request in your own handwriting. The letter must be in English (if your medium was English) or Hindi (if your medium was Hindi). Include your Name, Registration Number, Roll Number, and the specific Papers for verification
After you have uploaded the application, you will be directed to the payment gateway for re-checking.
Bank Details: Enter your bank details to facilitate a refund if your marks change.
Payment: Pay the fee online using a credit/debit card.
A fess ₹100 per paper will be imposed for re-checking purposes, with a maximum cap of ₹400 per group (or for both groups/units). If any change in marks is found after verification, the fee for that specific paper is automatically refunded to your bank account.
ICAI CA 2026 result live: Important details to check in result
Whilst checking the recently released result for CAT Final 2026, appearing candidates are recommended to verify and double check below listed details for mistake or errors to make sure everything is in order. Candidates who appeared for the examination are urged to quickly contact examinations department in case they spot any error in the following fields.
Candidate’s name, gender, category, DOB
Candidate’s photo
Course/exam name
Examination session/year
Roll number of the candidate
Course group name
Paper and their scores
Result status – pass/fail
Grand total marks
ICAI CA Final Result Jan 2026 LIVE: Check topper list here
ICAI recently released the topper list for CA final examinations that took place in January this year. Notably, Karnal's Diksha Goyal secured AIR 1 with 486 marks (81%). The entire list of toppers has been pasted below.
|Rank
|Name
|City
|Roll No.
|Marks
|Percentage
|AIR 1
|Diksha Goyal
|Karnal
|444341
|486
|81.00%
|AIR 2
|Anirudh Garg
|Paonta Sahib
|412701
|452
|75.33%
|AIR 3
|Rishabh Jain
|New Delhi
|423642
|451
|75.17%
|AIR 3
|Dhruv Dembla
|Sonepat
|471519
|451
|75.17%
ICAI recently released the CA Final result for January 2026 examination conducted between Jan 5 and Jan 16, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the results at icai.org. using their login credentials to avoid delay in checking result and merit list.
The login credentials will require inputs of the candidate's respective Registration Number and Roll Number. Interested students can also check the merit list for the examinations at icai.nic.in/careresult/.
ICAI CA Final Result Jan 2026 LIVE: Result out!
ICAI has released CA Final Result January 2026 on their official website. Interested students can check their official result at the official website icai.nic.in using their Registration Number and Roll Number.
ICAI CA Final Result Jan 2026 LIVE: How will the scorecard be presented
As a large number of candidates who appeared for the November 2025 CA Final examination eagerly await today’s result announcement, ICAI has advised students to keep their registration number and roll number ready to ensure a smooth log-in to the result portal.
The outcome will determine their qualification status and shape their immediate professional prospects within the accounting and finance sectors. The online scorecard will display marks secured in individual groups for candidates who appeared in the November 2025 session. This detailed breakdown will enable students to assess their strengths and identify areas requiring improvement if they plan to attempt the examination again.
ICAI CA Final Result Jan 2026 LIVE: Result Link to Be Activated on Homepage
Once declared, the result link titled ‘CA Final Result Jan 2026’ will be activated on the homepage of the official websites. Candidates must access this link and follow the login procedure to view their scores after the formal announcement by the Institute.
ICAI CA Final Result Jan 2026 LIVE: Things to keep handy and merit list link
ICAI will soon release CA Final result for January 2026 examination conducted between Jan 5 and Jan 16, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam must keep their login credentials ready to avoid delay in checking result and merit list. These include Registration Number and Roll Number. Interested candidates can also check the merit list for the examinations soon after the result is declared. The direct link to check CA Final Merit List for Jan 2026 exam will be available soon at icai.nic.in/careresult/.
ICAI CA 2026 result live: E-diary mandated for articled trainees
The Institute of Chartered Accountants in India (ICAI) has introduced a digital platform, called the e-diary, to record attendance and work performed by articled trainees during their practical training period. The e-diary will be mandatory for all CA students commencing practical training from January 1, 2026, according to an official statement.
The initiative has been launched by the ICAI Board of Studies (Operations) along with the Members and Student Services Directorate, in view of the increasing use of digital systems across professional education and training.
The e-diary, officially titled the ‘Digital Practical Training Diary’, allows articled trainees to record their daily attendance and tasks performed in a structured digital format. Entries are captured in real time once submitted on the system. Details related to stipend payments are also recorded and displayed, typically within the first fortnight after payment, according to an official statement.
ICAI CA 2026 result live: Pass Percentage and result time
The overall CA Final pass percentage of any session is usually between 20-25 percent only. Students usually take 3-5 attempts to clear both groups of CA Final exam. While the official timeslot for the announcement has not yet been formally announced. Multiple educators, influencers and CAs on X have suggested for the results to be out around 6 PM.
ICAI CA 2026 result live: Number of students appeared this year
The September 2025 CA Final examination saw 81,852 candidates admitted across 458 centres nationwide. Of these, 51,955 appeared for Group I, 32,273 for Group II, and 16,800 for both groups, reflecting the scale and competitiveness of ICAI’s examination system.
ICAI CA 2026 result live: How was the last year's result and who were the toppers?
In the September 2025 CA Final results, Mukund Agiwal secured the top position with 83.33 per cent, followed by Tejas Mundada and Bakul Gupta. In the Intermediate exam, Group I recorded a 9.43 per cent pass rate, while Group II saw 27.14 per cent students clearing.
ICAI CA 2026 result live: When were exams held?
The CA Final January 2026 examinations were conducted over six days. Group I exams were held on January 5, 7 and 9, while Group II exams took place on January 11, 13 and 16, ensuring a structured and phased examination process.
ICAI CA 2026 result live: Integrated business solutions paper overview
Paper 6 of the CA Final exam is Integrated Business Solutions, a multidisciplinary case study that includes elements of strategic management. This paper assesses analytical skills, problem-solving ability and the application of knowledge across multiple domains.
ICAI CA 2026 result live: Auditing and taxation papers explained
Paper 3 is Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional Ethics, emphasizing compliance and ethical conduct. Paper 4 deals with Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation, while Paper 5 focuses on Indirect Tax Laws, ensuring comprehensive taxation knowledge.
ICAI CA 2026 result live: Subjects covered in Paper 1 and 2
Paper 1 focuses on Financial Reporting, while Paper 2 covers Advanced Financial Management. These subjects test candidates’ expertise in financial analysis, reporting standards and strategic financial decision-making required in professional accounting practice.
ICAI CA 2026 result live: Structure of the CA final examination
The CA Final examination consists of six papers, numbered 1 through 6. Each paper evaluates advanced knowledge and practical application in core accounting, taxation, auditing and management domains, ensuring that candidates meet professional competency standards.
ICAI CA 2026 result live: Combined group performance statistics
Among the 16,800 candidates who appeared for both Group I and Group II in September 2025, only 2,727 cleared both groups. This translated into a pass rate of 16.23 per cent, reflecting the rigorous standards maintained by ICAI in the Final examination.
ICAI CA 2026 result live: Group II performance in September 2025
For Group II in September 2025, 32,273 candidates appeared for the CA Final examination. Out of these, 8,151 successfully cleared the group, recording a pass percentage of 25.26 per cent. The results highlighted comparable performance trends between both groups.
ICAI CA 2026 result live: September 2025 CA Final pass percentage
In the September 2025 session, CA Final results reflected moderate pass percentages. For Group I, 51,955 candidates appeared, of which 12,811 passed, resulting in a pass rate of 24.66 per cent. The data indicated steady performance among candidates across centres.
ICAI CA 2026 result live: Details mentioned on the scorecard
The online scorecard will display important information including subject-wise marks, group-wise performance, and overall qualification status. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in their result and keep a printed copy for future reference.
