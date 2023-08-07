scorecardresearch
ICAI announces CA Foundation Result 2023! Check your scorecard now and other details at icai.nic.in and icai.org

ICAI June 2023 results announced!

Chartered Accountants Foundation exam results are out! The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the much-awaited 2023 results. Students can access the June CA foundation exam results on the official website of ICAI; icai.org.

To check the ICAI 2023 result, one can visit the official website of ICAI; icai.org. Select the active result link (CA Foundation June 2023 results) followed by entering the registration number and roll number to access the results. The results are also accessible via SMS. Candidates can send a SMS by typing “CAFND”along with a space and 6-digit-roll number on 57575. 

 A printout of the result can be saved for future reference. After passing the CA Foundation exam, candidates can apply for the CA Intermediate exam.  The CA Foundation test results for the June session were revealed on August 10, 2022. The ICAI revealed the results of the intermediate and final tests for chartered accountants, which were held in May 2023, earlier this month. According to careers360, Prakhar Varshney from Delhi and Kalpesh Jain G from Chennai came in second and third position in the CA Final exams, respectively. Ahmedabad’s Jain Akshay Ramesh took first position. According to TOI, the top three rankings in the Inter exams were Kavya Sandeep from Mumbai, Noor Singla from Patiala and Y Gokul Sai Sreekar from Hyderabad.

First published on: 07-08-2023 at 20:11 IST

