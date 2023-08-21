ICAI and CA Maldives partner to boost accounting education

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Maldives (CA Maldives) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen their bilateral ties during the SAFA IFRS and ISAs Forum 2023 hosted by CA Maldives.

The MoU was signed on the second day of the forum and exemplifies the commitment of both the institutes to enhance the accounting profession’s knowledge and professional development, an official release said.

The collaborative MoU seeks to establish a platform for mutual co-operation, aiming at the advancement of Accounting Knowledge, Professional and Intellectual Development, and the progress of their respective members. This partnership is poised to make a positive impact on the Accounting Profession in both the Maldives and India, the release said.

“Our aim in signing the MoU with CA Maldives is to provide ICAI’s technical support and resources, including technical standards, SOP’s, study materials, and expert faculties for conducting collaborative programs. This will undoubtedly contribute to the development of the accountancy profession in Maldives and India,” CA. Aniket Sunil Talati, president, ICAI, said. He added, “ICAI is committed to supporting CA Maldives in its pursuit of membership with the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC).”

Both ICAI and CA Maldives are full members of the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA). ICAI also hosts the Permanent Secretariat of SAFA.

“This support will aid CA Maldives in conducting courses and enhancing the capabilities of its members, thereby playing a pivotal role in the professional growth of the accountancy community in the Maldives,” Hussain Niyazy, president, CA Maldives, said. He also serves as the Auditor General of the Maldives.