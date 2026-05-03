The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will announce the Class 12 board exam results on May 4, Chairman Rajesh Sharma confirms to PTI. Students will be able to check their HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2026 on the official website – hpbose.org, once declared.

The HPBOSE conducted the Class 12 board exams from March 3 to April 1, 2026, in pen-and-paper mode. The exams were held in a single shift each day from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon, with a duration of three hours. Students were also given an additional 15 minutes at the beginning to read the question paper and clarify any doubts.

How to download HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 PDF

By following these steps, students can easily check and download the scorecards online-

Visit the official website hpbose.org.

Click on the result link available on the homepage.

Enter your roll number in the login window.

Submit the details.

Your HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download and save the mark sheet for future use.

What was the overall pass percentage in 2025?

Last year, the board declared the Class 12 results on May 17. In 2025, the exams were conducted between March 4 and March 29, and the overall pass percentage stood at 83 per cent. A total of 86,373 students appeared for the exam, out of which 76,315 cleared it successfully.

In 2024, the results were announced on April 29, with an overall pass percentage of 73.76 per cent. Around 85,000 students appeared that year. The pass percentage for boys was 69.5 per cent, while for girls it was higher at 78.2 per cent.

In earlier years, the HPBOSE Class 12 results were declared on May 20, 2023, and June 18, 2022.

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