The wait is over for the students of the state as the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has declared the results of Class 12 (Plus Two) for 2026. Candidates who appeared for the board examinations can now check the scorecards online on the official website — hpbose.org — by entering their roll number.

Alternatively, students can also check their HPBOSE 12th result 2026 on IE Education Portal here.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 key points

Overall pass percentage of HPBOSE 12th Result 2026: 92.02%

Science stream topper: Sayla Kashyap obtained 99%.

Commerce stream topper: Yashawani Chauhan

The results for all main courses like Science, Commerce and Arts have been declared. Students are advised to download the scorecard and examine all the facts printed on it carefully.

How to check HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 online?



Students need to visit the official website hpbose.org and click on the link “Class 12 Result 2026” on the homepage to download their marksheet. They will need to enter their roll number in the login window and submit the details. You will see the outcome on the screen. You can download and print it for future use.



Besides the official website, students may also be able to see their results using DigiLocker or SMS services. These alternate venues can be helpful in case the primary website gets flooded with traffic.

Key facts and figures, and what happens next



The board is also likely to reveal vital statistics along with the results such as overall pass percentage, toppers list, stream-wise performance data. Students are informed that the online marksheet is preliminary. Original certificates will be distributed through the various schools at a later date. Candidates not happy with their grades can ask for revaluation or rechecking within the time period allowed by the board. Candidates failing in one or more subjects will be given an opportunity to compete in additional examinations. Students have been asked to verify results online only from approved sources and not to access unofficial links.