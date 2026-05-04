HPBOSE Class 12th Scorecard: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will reveal the Class 12 (Plus Two) results today, May 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM, giving relief to thousands of students who have been waiting for their results. Candidates can check their scores online at the HPBOSE Official Website.



Results are anticipated to cover all the three major streams of science, commerce and arts and will contain vital information like subject-specific grades, overall score and qualifying status. Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready for quick checking of their scorecards.

ALSO READ Check LIVE updates on HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 here

How to Check 2026 HPBOSE 12th Result Online



After the declaration of the results, students can download their provisional marksheet by completing these steps:



–Visit main website hpbose.org

-Home Page, click on ‘Class 12 Result 2026’ link on the Homepage.

-Enter your roll number in login window.

-Enter your details to see your result.

-The scorecard is available for download and printing for later use.



As per earlier board protocols and updates from education portals, students may also access results by SMS or DigiLocker platforms besides the official website.

Details of Results and What Students Should Know



In Himachal Pradesh, the HPBOSE Class 12 board exams for the year 2026 were conducted at various centres from March 3 to April 1. The board is also expected to release general information like pass %, toppers list and stream-wise performance data along with the results announcement.



Students are advised that the online marksheet is provisional. Original certificates will be submitted subsequently by the respective schools. If students are not content with their grades, they can apply for re-checking or re-evaluation. The board allows those who fail any of the topics to appear for the supplementary exams.



The board released the Class 12 results in early May as per its usual schedule, Times of India and Economic Times reports said. Students are advised to keep checking the official announcements for updates and not on some questionable sources.