HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 OUT: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the result of Class 10 board examination 2026. Students who appeared for the matric exams can check their scorecards on the board’s official website hpbose.org by entering their roll number in the result login window. The overall pass percentage registered this year is 88.87%.



HPBOSE Class 10 Result Link Activated Online The evaluation procedure is completed. The board has posted the provisional digital marksheets online and real certificates will be delivered later through the schools.

ALSO READ Check LIVE updates for HP BOSE Class 10 results here

This year, the HPBOSE Class 10 examinations were held from March 3 to March 28, at several venues in Himachal Pradesh. Thousands of pupils from government and private schools had appeared in a single shift for the yearly board examinations.

Websites to Check HPBOSE 10th Result 2026



The students can check their scorecards on the following websites:

• hpbose.org

• results.digilocker.gov.in



Students can now view their digital scorecard via the DigiLocker services, in addition to the official website. Several media outlets advised students to have their roll numbers ready to avoid any delay in checking results online.

Here’s how to check HP board matric marksheet



Students can check their results by following the methods given below:

1. Visit the official website of HPBOSE: hpbose.org

2. Click on the link of “Class 10 Result 2026” on the homepage.

3. Enter the roll number in the space provided

4. Provide the details

5. The result will be displayed on the screen

6. Download and keep the tentative marksheet for future reference



The online scorecard is preliminary. Later students will have to get the original mark sheets from their individual schools.



Reports said that HPBOSE had obtained an overall pass percentage of almost 80 per cent in the Class 10 tests last year. Students who are not happy with their scores will also have the option to seek for re-evaluation or extra examinations once the board publishes the detailed announcement related to the post-result process.