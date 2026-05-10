HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the Class 10 result 2026 and toppers’ list. Now students can check the district-wise merit list, names of toppers, marks obtained and overall performance statistics on the official website, hpbose.org. The board announced the results of the matric examination after the paper valuation process was done across the state.



The HPBOSE Class 10 topper list features students who scored the best marks in the annual board examinations held earlier this year. The board has released the toppers’ names along with the statistics pertaining to the pass percentage and merit rankings.

ALSO READ Check the latest LIVE updates on HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 here



This year the HPBOSE Class 10 examinations were held between March 3 and March 28 in different examination venues in Himachal Pradesh. Thousands of pupils of government and private institutions had appeared for the board examinations.



Toppers List HPBOSE 10th Result 2026



Students can see the HPBOSE issued topper list below:

1. Anmol has bagged the Rank 1 position with 699 marks.

2. Abhinav Mehta has secured Rank 2 by scoring 698 marks.

3. Purnima Sharma has also been placed on Rank 2 with 698 marks in total

Along with the results, the board has also issued the merit-wise and category-wise performance details as per the latest reports. Those who have been included in the merit list are supposed to be recognized by their schools and district authorities.

How to check HPBOSE Class 10 result online



Students can follow the methods given below to download their scorecards:

1. Visit the official website hpbose.org

2. Click on the HPBOSE Class 10 Result link available on the home page

3. Enter the roll number in the login box

4. Send the details

5. Provisional marksheet will be displayed on screen

6. Download and save the scorecard as your record



HPBOSE Online Marksheet 2023 is now available and it is tentative. Later, the students would have to get their original certificates and mark sheets from individual schools.



Apart from the official website, students can also view their digital marksheets using DigiLocker services. The digital copies are accepted as genuine document for admission and verification purposes at various colleges across India.