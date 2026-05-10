HPBOSE 10th result 2026 Live: Himachal Pradesh Board to announce class 10th scorecards on May 10 at hpbose.org
HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 Live | Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 Scorecard Direct Link @hpbose.org: As soon as the results are out, students will be able to check HPBOSE class 10th results online on the official webiste-hpbose.org
HPBOSE Class 10th Result 2026 live: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is all set to announce the results of Class 10th board test today, May 10 at 10:00 AM. The HPBOSE matric results will be announced on the official website of the board, hpbose.org. Candidates who appeared for the examination can verify their score using their roll number.
The students should also check the official portal often for all the latest update from the board. The HPBOSE Class 10 board examination 2026’s morning shift was conducted in a single shift from March 3 to March 28, 2026. Students were also given extra reading time before the examination started.
HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 Official site
Once the link is live, students can view their Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10th results on the following official and alternative platforms. 1. hpbose.org
2. hpresults.nic.in
3. results.digilocker.gov.in
How to check HPBOSE Class 10th Result online?
Step 1: Students need to log in on the official website: hpbose.org Step 2: Click on “Results” on the homepage. Step 3: Click on the link HPBOSE 10th Result 2026. Step 4: Enter your roll number and other details. Step 5: Fill in the details. Step 6: The scores on the screen will be provisional. Step 7. Download the marksheet and keep for future reference.
The online marksheet will be of preliminary nature. Later, students will have to acquire the genuine marksheets from their particular school.
Students can check their results through DigiLocker and SMS services apart from the official websites. Students can check their scores through SMS by sending their roll number in the proper manner to the number given by the board. The HPBOSE announced the results for Class 10th last year on May 15, with an overall pass rate of 79.8 per cent.
Live Updates
07:50 (IST) 10 May 2026
HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 live: What are the details that will be mentioned in the marksheet?
The following details will be mentioned in the Himachal Pradesh Board class 10th results:
1. Students' full name.
2. Name of School
3. Roll number
4. Subject-wise marks secured.
5. Total marks obtained.
6. Final result status-Pass, Fail or Compartment
7. Grades allotted.
07:43 (IST) 10 May 2026
HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 live: Will Himachal Pradesh Board will release a topper list?
Yes, the Himachal Board will be releasing the class 10 toppers list. The list will include the names, the highest marks obtained, and the roll numbers of the toppers.
07:36 (IST) 10 May 2026
HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 live: When were the Himachal Pradesh Class 10th board examination were conducted?
The Himachal Pradesh Class 10th examinations were held from March 3 to March 29. Students appeared for the examination across 348 centres across the state.
07:33 (IST) 10 May 2026
HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 live: How many students have taken up the examination this year?
As per reports, a total of 93,564 students have taken up the examination this year.
07:24 (IST) 10 May 2026
HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 live: Official Date and Time for Himachal Pradesh class10th results
The official date and time for the Himachal Pradesh Class 10th results is today, May 10, 2026, at 10:00 AM. Students should be ready with their admit cards and roll numbers to avoid a last-minute rush.
07:17 (IST) 10 May 2026
HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 live: What are the key login credentials required for checking Himachal Board class 10th results?
1. Roll Number
2. Registration Number
3. Date of Birth
4. Aadhaar number
5. Mobile number
07:14 (IST) 10 May 2026
HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 live: Who will announce Himachal Board class 10th results?
The Himachal Pradesh Class 10th result will be announced by the Chairman of the HP Board of Education, Rajesh Sharma. Students are advised to stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates.
07:11 (IST) 10 May 2026
HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 live: Steps to follow for checking Himachal Board class 10th results?
The following are the steps to follow for checking the Himachal Board class 10th results;
Step 1: Visit the HP Board website-hpbose.org
Step 2: Click on the HP Board Class 10 result 2026 link
Step 3: Fill in your roll number HPBOSE 12th result 2026 roll number
Step 4: HPBOSE 10th result 2026 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download and save the result.
07:06 (IST) 10 May 2026
HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 live: What are the official websites for checking Himachal Board class 10th results online?
The official websites for checking HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 online are:
1.hpbose.org
2. results.gov.in
3. hpresults.nic.in
07:04 (IST) 10 May 2026
HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 live: Welcome to our live blog!
Welcome to our Live Blog! Here, we will bring you all the latest real-time updates on HPBOSE class 10th Result 2026. Students are advised to stay tuned to this space for all the latest coverage.