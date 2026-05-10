HPBOSE Class 10th Result 2026 live: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is all set to announce the results of Class 10th board test today, May 10 at 10:00 AM. The HPBOSE matric results will be announced on the official website of the board, hpbose.org. Candidates who appeared for the examination can verify their score using their roll number.



The students should also check the official portal often for all the latest update from the board. The HPBOSE Class 10 board examination 2026’s morning shift was conducted in a single shift from March 3 to March 28, 2026. Students were also given extra reading time before the examination started.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 Official site



Once the link is live, students can view their Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10th results on the following official and alternative platforms.

1. hpbose.org

2. hpresults.nic.in

3. results.digilocker.gov.in

How to check HPBOSE Class 10th Result online?



Step 1: Students need to log in on the official website: hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on “Results” on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link HPBOSE 10th Result 2026.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other details.

Step 5: Fill in the details.

Step 6: The scores on the screen will be provisional.

Step 7. Download the marksheet and keep for future reference.



The online marksheet will be of preliminary nature. Later, students will have to acquire the genuine marksheets from their particular school.



Students can check their results through DigiLocker and SMS services apart from the official websites. Students can check their scores through SMS by sending their roll number in the proper manner to the number given by the board. The HPBOSE announced the results for Class 10th last year on May 15, with an overall pass rate of 79.8 per cent.

Live Updates