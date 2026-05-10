Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is to announce Class 10 board exam results today. Students appearing in matric exams can check their results online on the official website, hpbose.org, by using their roll numbers.



As per reports, the result link will be activated at 11 AM. Students are urged to keep visiting the official website for the latest update. This year, the HPBOSE Class 10 board exams were held at examination sites across Himachal Pradesh from March 3 to March 28. Thousands of students from government and private schools in the state appeared in the exams which were held in one shift.



Check HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026 Official Websites



Afterwards, students are able to verify their marks from the following platforms:



1. hpbose. org

2. results.digilocker.gov.in

3. hpresults.nic.in

ALSO READ Check LIVE updates on HPBOSE 10th result 2026 here

Results will also be available on DigiLocker, SMS and official website. Students are urged to verify their scorecard only on approved or recognised venues.



Steps to check HPBOSE matric scorecard download:



1. Go to the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org

2. Click on the link of Class 10 Result 2026 accessible on the homepage

3. Enter roll number at the login window

4. Send the details

5. Provisional marksheet will be displayed on screen

6. Download and keep the scorecard for future use



The online marksheet will be temporary in nature. Later, students have to get the original mark sheets from their individual schools.



HPBOSE had declared Class 10 results in May last year and had registered an overall pass rate of almost 80 per cent. This year too, students across the state are waiting for the pronouncement of results after completion of evaluation process.