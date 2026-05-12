HBSE Class 12th Result 2026 OUT: The Board of School Education Haryana on Tuesday declared the HBSE Class 12 Result 2026 during an official press conference held at the board headquarters in Bhiwani. Board Chairman Dr Pawan Kumar announced the results and shared key examination statistics, following which the online result portal was activated for students across the state.

Candidates who appeared for the Senior Secondary examinations can now access their provisional marksheets through the board’s official website using their roll number credentials. Around 2,95,478 students had registered for the Class 12 board examinations conducted this year across Haryana.

Pass percentage improves, girls outperform boys

During the press briefing, board officials released details related to overall performance, district-wise statistics and student participation figures. The examinations were conducted from February 25 to April 1 at centres across the state under strict supervision.

After completing the evaluation and verification process, authorities enabled online access to marksheets shortly after the scheduled 4 pm announcement.

HBSE Class 12 Result 2026 recorded an overall pass percentage of 84.67%, with girls outperforming boys after securing 87.97% compared to 81.45% among male students.

Officials also urged students and parents to rely only on the official portal for result-related updates and avoid misinformation circulating on unofficial platforms and social media channels.

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Steps to download provisional marksheets

Students checking their results online have been advised to keep their admit cards and roll number details ready before logging into the result portal.

How to Check HBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Online

Visit the HBSE Official Website.

Open the Senior Secondary Result 2026 link available.

Enter roll number details carefully within required fields.

Submit credentials and wait for the marksheet display.

Download provisional scorecards for future admission-related requirements.

The board clarified that the online scorecards are provisional in nature and students will receive original certificates from their respective schools later. Officials said separate notifications regarding the distribution of original documents would be issued in due course.