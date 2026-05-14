BSEH Haryana Board Class 10th Matric Result 2026 Live: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will declare the HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 today, May 14 at 12 pm. After the announcement, students who appeared for the Haryana Board matric examinations will be able to check and download their results online through the official website using their roll number and other required login credentials.

The Haryana Board Class 10 results will be available on the official website — BSEH Official Website. Students may also access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker once the results are released. For topper details, compartment exam updates and other information, students can also follow the IE portal.

Steps to check HBSE Class 10 Result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official Haryana Board website at BSEH Official Website

Step 2: Click on the link for “HBSE Secondary Examination Result 2026” available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit the details to view the result

Step 5: Download the provisional marksheet and take a printout for future reference

The online scorecard will contain details including the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, division and qualifying status. Students should carefully verify all the information mentioned on the provisional marksheet after downloading it.

HBSE Class 10 Result 2026: What is the passing criteria?

According to the Haryana Board passing criteria, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to qualify in the HBSE Class 10 examinations.

Those who do not meet the minimum passing marks will be allowed to appear for compartment examinations to be conducted by the board later this year.

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