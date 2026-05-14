HBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: BSEH Haryana Board Class 10 scorecards to be declared today at bseh.org.in – Check time
HBSE 10th Matric Result 2026 Live | BSEH Haryana Board Class 10 Scorecard Direct Link @bseh.org.in: Students should carefully verify all the information mentioned on the provisional marksheet after downloading it.
BSEH Haryana Board Class 10th Matric Result 2026 Live: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will declare the HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 today, May 14 at 12 pm. After the announcement, students who appeared for the Haryana Board matric examinations will be able to check and download their results online through the official website using their roll number and other required login credentials.
The Haryana Board Class 10 results will be available on the official website — BSEH Official Website. Students may also access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker once the results are released. For topper details, compartment exam updates and other information, students can also follow the IE portal.
Step 2: Click on the link for “HBSE Secondary Examination Result 2026” available on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the required login credentials such as roll number and date of birth
Step 4: Submit the details to view the result
Step 5: Download the provisional marksheet and take a printout for future reference
The online scorecard will contain details including the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, division and qualifying status. Students should carefully verify all the information mentioned on the provisional marksheet after downloading it.
HBSE Class 10 Result 2026: What is the passing criteria?
According to the Haryana Board passing criteria, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to qualify in the HBSE Class 10 examinations.
Those who do not meet the minimum passing marks will be allowed to appear for compartment examinations to be conducted by the board later this year.
Live Updates
10:31 (IST)
14 May 2026
HBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: When were exams held?
The Haryana Board conducted the Class 10 theory examinations from February 26 to March 20, 2026. Exams were held in a single shift from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM across examination centres in the state. Practical examinations and internal assessments were organised earlier before the commencement of written exams. The board released detailed date sheets and subject-wise instructions ahead of the examination season.
10:21 (IST)
14 May 2026
HBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: Current Leadership Of HBSE
As of 2026, the Chairman of Board of School Education Haryana is Prof. (Dr.) Pawan Kumar, while Sh. Munish Sharma, IAS, serves as the Secretary of the board. The board also provides helpline and email support for students and schools regarding examinations, results, re-evaluation, and other academic services during the result period.
10:12 (IST)
14 May 2026
HBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: Official websites to check scores
Students can check the Haryana Board Class 10 results through the official portals of Board of School Education Haryana. The main website remains active for announcements, while dedicated result servers are usually activated on declaration day to handle heavy traffic. Students should avoid unofficial links and rely only on verified websites for accurate information and secure access to marksheets.
09:58 (IST)
14 May 2026
HBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: Hello and welcome to our blog
The Board of School Education Haryana will declare the HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 today, May 14, after 12 noon. Students are advised to regularly check the official website for confirmed updates.