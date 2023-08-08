Have you cleared CA Foundation 2023? Here’s what you need to know about CA inter registration

After clearing ICAI Foundation, candidates look forward to the CA Intermediate session. Students who have qualified the CA Foundation exams are eligible to enrol in CA Inter. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India begins the registration for CA Inter for the examinations in November 2023. The registration is available throughout the year but the students are required to register by the deadlines.

As per the official schedule, the last date for registration is August 23. However candidates can apply till August 30, with additional charges. Candidates who might make mistakes while filling the application will be allowed to make changes later.

To register for CA Inter, candidates can visit the ICAI official website, go to the examination tab and click on the registration link and enter their registration id and password. The next steps would be as follows:

Click on “student cycle” Now the students who have cleared the CA Foundation exams, click on “intermediate through foundation”. Fill the form. If the details are filled automatically, verify and then click “save and next”. Upload necessary and relevant documents Pay the necessary amount of fees and submit the application.

Soon after the transaction is done, a registration form will be sent to the students which is to be saved and printed out by the students for future reference. The exams will be conducted 8 months after the registration.

CA Intermediate 2023 exams will be conducted in November 2023 in groups.