Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2026: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced the Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2026. Students can view their provisional scorecards on the board’s official websites. Official websites remain the primary source for students to safely check and download their HBSE matric results.

The Haryana Board Class 10 results are available on bseh.org.in as per the official BSEH website. The board has activated the link for Secondary Examination Result 2026 for those students who appeared in the matric examinations this year.

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Apart from the official website of the board, students can also obtain the digital scorecards through DigiLocker services.

Websites to Check HBSE 10th Result 2026 Official Websites:

Students can check Haryana Board Class 10 results through following official websites:

–bseh.org.in

–results.bseh.org.in

–results.digilocker.gov.in

Students can download digital marksheets by logging in to DigiLocker using their approved credentials.

How to download Haryana Board scorecard for students?

Students can check their HBSE Class 10 result by visiting the official website and clicking on the link for Secondary Examination Result 2026 on the homepage.

The candidates would have to input their roll number and other login data specified on the admission card. Once the submission is made, the provisional marksheet will be displayed on the screen showing the marks, grades and qualifying status subject-wise.

The online marksheet is temporary in nature and original certificates will be subsequently given through schools.

Haryana Board Result 2023: Haryana Board declared the results in a press conference where it also provided overall pass percentage, toppers and district-wise performance. According to the reports, children need to achieve minimum 33 per cent marks to pass the HBSE Class 10 examinations.