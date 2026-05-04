The wait is over for lakhs of students in the state as Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has announced the Class 12 (HSC) results for 2026. The board examinations’ candidates can download and check their scorecards on the official website – GSEB Official Website – with the help of their seat number.



The results of different streams including Science & General (Arts & Commerce) and vocational courses have been announced. The students are encouraged to maintain their admission card with them, so that there is no delay in checking their results online.

Steps to check GSEB HSC Result 2026 online



Students can check their scorecard by visiting the official website gseb.org and clicking on the link for “HSC Result 2026” on the homepage. Then they have to input their seat number in the login window and submit the details. The result will be displayed on the screen. You may download and print it for future use.

ALSO READ Check Live updates on GSEB HSC 12th Result 2026 here

Apart from the website, the board has also made it easy for students to get their results through WhatsApp services where students need to text their seat number to the given number to get their results. This alternative choice helps to control large traffic on website at peak hours.

Key points and next steps for students



Besides the individual scorecards, the board is likely to publish specific statistics like total pass percentage, gender-wise performance and stream-wise analysis.

Students should remember that the online marksheet is temporary. Original certificates will be issued subsequently through various schools. Students who are not pleased with their marks can petition for rechecking or revaluation within the prescribed time. Students who fail to clear one or more subjects will be given a chance to take extra exams as per the board requirements.



According to the past trends and updates of several education websites, GSEB usually reveals the results for Class 12 in early May, following a consistent pattern for board exams and result declarations. Students are encouraged to check their results only through official portals and should be careful of dubious sites.