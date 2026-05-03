Gujarat GSEB HSC Result 2026 Live: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) 2026 is all set to release the Class 12 result on May 4, scorecards to be available online at 10 am. Students of Science and General streams can view their results on the official website — gseb.org — after the link is activated.



The results will come after board tests held earlier this year. Lakhs of students are waiting for their marks. As per reports, the board will first announce the results in a press briefing and then the direct connection to download scorecards will be activated on the official homepage.



Students are advised to keep their seat numbers handy to avoid any last minute delay when getting their results online. Typically, GSEB releases online results first, and original mark sheets are sent through schools.

When and where to verify GSEB HSC result for 2026?

The GSEB Class 12 results will be uploaded on the official website – gseb.org. Students can get their online marksheets by entering their six-digit seat number in the login window.



The results can be checked through other platforms including SMS, WhatsApp services and DigiLocker depending on the availability of the official website. These options will help reduce traffic on the website during peak hours on result day.

How to Download Gujarat Board 12th Marksheet?

Students may view and download GSEB HSC Result 2026 by following the below steps:

Go to the official website gseb.org Select the link of “HSC Result 2026”. Enter 6 digit seat number. Submit the details to view scorecard. Download and save tentative mark sheet for future reference.

The online marksheet will give marks in each subject, total marks scored and whether you are qualified or not. Students should check all facts carefully and contact their schools if there are any errors.

What happens when the outcome is declared?



Once students have checked results online, they will be able to get their authentic mark sheets and certificates from their respective institutions. As per the criteria of the board, students not pleased with their marks can ask for re-evaluation or verification.

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