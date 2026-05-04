The wait of lakhs of students throughout the state will end as the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will announce the Class 12 (HSC) results today, (May 4, 2026) at 10 am. According to official updates, results for several streams including Science, General, Vocational and others will be announced in the morning hours.

The candidates who appeared for the board exams can check their scorecards online at the official website, GSEB Official Website, with their seat number after the results are declared.



The confirmation on the result date and time was conveyed by board authorities, and Dr Pradyuman Vaja said the results would be revealed on Monday morning at 10:00 AM. He further said that students could check their marks using WhatsApp by giving their seat number to the specified number provided by the board.

ALSO READ Check LIVE updates on GSEB HSC Result 2026 here

How to check the GSEB HSC Result 2026 online

After the results are announced, students can follow these easy steps to get their provisional marksheet:

-First, go to the official website, gseb.org.

-Then, Click on the link for “HSC Result 2026” given on the homepage.

-Enter the login details, including the seat number.

-Enter the details and see the outcome on screen.

-Download and save the scorecard for your records.

The board has also provided an additional option through WhatsApp apart from the website to make it easier to access during busy traffic hours. Students are encouraged to keep their admit cards available to avoid mistakes when examining their results.

Key details and announcement of result



Earlier this year, the GSEB had conducted the HSC tests 2026 from several venues in Gujarat. The board usually distributes extensive result data along with the scorecards. This includes overall pass percentage, gender-wise performance and stream-wise information.



Students are advised that the online marksheet is temporary in nature. Later, genuine marksheets will be provided to relevant schools. Students not pleased with their results may ask for rechecking or additional examinations as per the board standards.



As per its customary schedule, GSEB declares its Class 12 results in the first week of May. Students are also asked to follow only the official sources for updates and not to believe any disinformation circulating through unofficial channels.





