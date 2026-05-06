The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the Class 10 (SSC) Results 2026 today, May 6, at 8 am. Students can now check their scores on the official website – gseb.org – by logging in using their seat number. Additional details regarding results, supplementary exams, and the syllabus are also available on the website.

To view the result, students need to visit the official portal and click on the Class 10 result link on the homepage. After entering the seat number, the marksheet will appear on the screen. It is advisable to download the result or take a screenshot for future use.

GSEB Class 10th Result 2026: Overall, gender-wise pass percentage

The overall pass percentage for regular students in the GSEB Class 10 (SSC) Result 2026 stands at 83.86 per cent, showing a marginal improvement compared to last year’s pass percentage of 83.08 per cent.

Students also have the option to receive their results via WhatsApp by sending their seat number to 6357300971.

Students can access their GSEB SSC Result 2026 through the official websites gseb.org and gsebeservice.com. These portals are designed to handle heavy traffic on result day. Candidates are advised to rely only on these official platforms to avoid misinformation and ensure that they receive accurate and verified result data without confusion or technical risks.

How to Download GSEB SSC Result 2026 Scorecard

Now that the results have been released, students can follow these steps to access their marksheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website — gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the link titled “SSC Result 2026” or “Class 10 Result 2026” on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your seat number (as mentioned on your admit card)

Step 4: Click on “Submit” after entering the correct details

Step 5: Your result, along with subject-wise marks, will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the marksheet and take a printout for reference until the original copy is issued by the school

The GSHSEB conducted the Class 10 exams from February 26 to March 16. This year, around 9 lakh students appeared for the SSC examinations across 1,701 centres in Gujarat.

The marksheet available online or received via WhatsApp is provisional but important. After downloading the result, students should carefully verify key details such as their name, date of birth, seat number, subject-wise marks, overall grade, and qualifying status (Pass/Fail) to ensure there are no errors.