The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is set to announce the Class 10 (SSC) Results 2026 today, May 6, at 8 am. After the results are declared, students will be able to check their scores on the official website — gseb.org — by logging in using their seat number. More information regarding results, supplementary exams, and the syllabus is also available on the website.

To view the result, students need to visit the official portal and click on the Class 10 result link on the homepage. After entering the seat number, the marksheet will appear on the screen. It is advisable to download the result or take a screenshot for future use.

Students also have the option to receive their results via WhatsApp by sending their seat number to 6357300971.

GSEB SSC Result 2026: How to download scorecards

Once the results are released at 8:00 AM on May 6, 2026, students can follow these steps to access their marksheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website — gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the link titled “SSC Result 2026” or “Class 10 Result 2026” on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your seat number (as mentioned on your admit card)

Step 4: Click on “Submit” after entering the correct details

Step 5: Your result, along with subject-wise marks, will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the marksheet and take a printout for reference until the original copy is issued by the school

The GSHSEB conducted the Class 10 exams from February 26 to March 16. This year, around 9 lakh students appeared for the SSC examinations across 1,701 centres in Gujarat.

The marksheet available online or received via WhatsApp is provisional but important. After downloading the result, students should carefully verify key details such as their name, date of birth, seat number, subject-wise marks, overall grade, and qualifying status (Pass/Fail) to ensure there are no errors.

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