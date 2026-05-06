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The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is set to announce the Class 10 (SSC) Results 2026 today, May 6, at 8 am. After the results are declared, students will be able to check their scores on the official website — gseb.org — by logging in using their seat number. More information regarding results, supplementary exams, and the syllabus is also available on the website.

To view the result, students need to visit the official portal and click on the Class 10 result link on the homepage. After entering the seat number, the marksheet will appear on the screen. It is advisable to download the result or take a screenshot for future use.

Students also have the option to receive their results via WhatsApp by sending their seat number to 6357300971.

GSEB SSC Result 2026: How to download scorecards

Once the results are released at 8:00 AM on May 6, 2026, students can follow these steps to access their marksheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website — gseb.org
Step 2: Click on the link titled “SSC Result 2026” or “Class 10 Result 2026” on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your seat number (as mentioned on your admit card)
Step 4: Click on “Submit” after entering the correct details
Step 5: Your result, along with subject-wise marks, will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the marksheet and take a printout for reference until the original copy is issued by the school

The GSHSEB conducted the Class 10 exams from February 26 to March 16. This year, around 9 lakh students appeared for the SSC examinations across 1,701 centres in Gujarat.

The marksheet available online or received via WhatsApp is provisional but important. After downloading the result, students should carefully verify key details such as their name, date of birth, seat number, subject-wise marks, overall grade, and qualifying status (Pass/Fail) to ensure there are no errors.

Live Updates
05:57 (IST) 6 May 2026

GSEB Gujarat Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Official websites to check scores

Students can access their GSEB SSC Result 2026 through the official websites gseb.org and gsebeservice.com. These portals are designed to handle heavy traffic on result day. Candidates are advised to rely only on these official platforms to avoid misinformation and ensure that they receive accurate and verified result data without confusion or technical risks.

05:45 (IST) 6 May 2026

GSEB Gujarat Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Hello and welcome to our blog!

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will officially declare the Class 10 SSC Result 2026 on May 6 at 8:00 AM. This announcement is highly anticipated by lakhs of students across Gujarat. The board has confirmed that all preparations are complete, ensuring that students can access their results smoothly without unnecessary delays. Stay tuned with this blog to get all the latest update around Gujarat SSC result 2026.