The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will declare the Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results on May 6 at 8 am. Once released, students will be able to access their Gujarat Board Class 10 results on the official website – gseb.org – as well as on DigiLocker. The GSEB SSC 2026 examinations were conducted from February 26 to March 18, 2026.

GSEB Class 10th result 2026: How to check scores online

To check the result online, students need to visit the official website and click on the “Class 10th GSEB Board Result” link. After entering their seat number along with the captcha code, they can submit the details.

A new window will open displaying the result. Students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in aggregate to pass the examination. Those who are unable to meet the passing criteria will have the option to appear for improvement exams later.

GSEB Class 10th result 2026: Official websites to check scorecards

The GSEB Class 10 SSC result 2026 will be available on gseb.org and result.gseb.org. The result link will also be activated on DigiLocker, and students will additionally be able to check their scores via WhatsApp by sending their seat number to 6357300971.

GSEB Class 10th result 2026: Previous year statistics

In the previous year, the GSEB Class 10 results were announced on May 8 for exams held between February 27 and March 10. The overall pass percentage was 83.08%, with 7,46,892 regular students appearing and 6,20,532 passing the examination.

In 2024, the SSC exams were conducted from March 11 to March 22, and the results were declared on May 11. That year, the overall pass percentage stood at 82.56%.