Thousands of candidates across Kerala turned to Google after the release of the Kerala KTET Result 2026, making it one of the trending education-related searches in India. The results for the December 2025 session of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) were announced by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on May 26, prompting aspirants to check scorecards, qualifying status, and category-wise cut-offs online.

As KTET remains a key qualification for teaching positions in the state, the announcement triggered heavy online traffic from students and job seekers eager to secure eligibility for recruitment opportunities.

Candidates who appeared for the KTET conducted on February 21 and 23, 2026, can now check and download their scorecards from the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in. The results have been announced for all four categories – Category I, II, III and IV.

To access the KTET Result 2026, candidates need to enter their registration number and date of birth on the result portal. The scorecard can be downloaded and saved for future reference.

Steps to check KTET Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecards:

-Visit the official website: KTET Official Website

-Click on the “K-TET Results” link available on the homepage

-Select the relevant category (I, II, III or IV)

-Enter the registration number and date of birth

-Submit the details

-Download and save the scorecard for future use

Kerala KTET Result 2026: Details mentioned on scorecards

The KTET scorecard includes important details such as the candidate’s name, gender, roll number, category, marks obtained, qualifying status, and other examination-related information. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard and report any discrepancies to the concerned authorities immediately.

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted to assess the teaching aptitude and eligibility of candidates seeking teaching positions in schools across the state. Qualifying the examination makes candidates eligible to apply for teaching posts in government and aided schools in Kerala.

However, officials have clarified that clearing the KTET examination does not guarantee employment. Candidates may still be required to undergo additional recruitment procedures, including interviews, written tests, or other selection processes conducted by the respective recruiting authorities.