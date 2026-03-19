GATE 2026 Result Live Updates: IIT Guwahati is expected to announce the GATE 2026 results on March 19 on the official portal, gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The final answer key has already been released, and candidates will be able to check their marks, GATE score, All India Rank and qualifying status through the GOAPS login once the result link gets activated.

Once released, candidates will be able to check their result on gate2026.iitg.ac.in by using their enrolment ID/email and password. The result page will include candidate’s marks, score, qualifying status and All India Rank, while the GATE score is reported out of 1000 and marks out of 100. The category-wise cut-off will also be published along with the result.

The score is important for admission to MTech, ME and PhD programmes and is also used by several PSUs in recruitment. As per widely cited GATE norms, the scorecard remains valid for three years from the date of issue.

Steps to check GATE 2026 result

Step 1: Visit gate2026.iitg.ac.in or goaps.iitg.ac.in

Step 2: lick on the result link,

Step 3: Log in with your credentials, view your score, and

Step 4: Download the result page for future use.

Gate 2026 Results Live: Check IIT Guwahati GATE Results 2026 Toppers List, Answer Key, Branch Wise Cut Off, Scorecard Live @gate2026.iitg.ac.in

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