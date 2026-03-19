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GATE 2026 Result Live Updates: IIT Guwahati is expected to announce the GATE 2026 results on March 19 on the official portal, gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The final answer key has already been released, and candidates will be able to check their marks, GATE score, All India Rank and qualifying status through the GOAPS login once the result link gets activated.

Once released, candidates will be able to check their result on gate2026.iitg.ac.in by using their enrolment ID/email and password. The result page will include candidate’s marks, score, qualifying status and All India Rank, while the GATE score is reported out of 1000 and marks out of 100. The category-wise cut-off will also be published along with the result.

The score is important for admission to MTech, ME and PhD programmes and is also used by several PSUs in recruitment. As per widely cited GATE norms, the scorecard remains valid for three years from the date of issue.

Steps to check GATE 2026 result

Step 1: Visit gate2026.iitg.ac.in or goaps.iitg.ac.in

Step 2: lick on the result link,

Step 3: Log in with your credentials, view your score, and

Step 4: Download the result page for future use.

Gate 2026 Results Live: Check IIT Guwahati GATE Results 2026 Toppers List, Answer Key, Branch Wise Cut Off, Scorecard Live @gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Live Updates
12:15 (IST) 19 Mar 2026

IIT Guwahati GATE Results 2026 Live: Is there any timeline for downloading the scorecard?

Yes, there is a timeline for downloading the scorecard. Once the results are out, the candidate will be able to access them for free for a limited period only. If a candidate tries to download it after May 31, 2026, they will need to pay Rs 500 per test paper per candidate to get access to the scorecard until December 31, 2026.

From 1 January 2027, candidates won't be able to access GATE 2026 scorecards.

12:09 (IST) 19 Mar 2026

IIT Guwahati GATE Results 2026 Live: When was the Master Key and Answer Key for GATE 2026 was released?

The official GATE 2026 website has published the master question papers along with their corresponding answer keys, as announced by IIT Guwahati on its official X account on March 18, 2026.

12:03 (IST) 19 Mar 2026

IIT Guwahati GATE Results 2026 Live: Where will the result updated apart from the website?

Professor Manabendra Sarma, chairman of GATE 2026, said IIT Guwahati will share an update on its official GATE portal as well as social media channels once the GATE 2026 results are declared.

11:55 (IST) 19 Mar 2026

IIT Guwahati GATE Results 2026 Live: When is GATE 2026 Result going to be declared?

As per the latest update, IIT Guwahati is expected to announce the GATE Results 2026 today. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official websites as well as on this space for all the real-time updates.