Students who took the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 are now waiting for the official answer key and response sheets to come out. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati held the exam on multiple dates in February at several locations. The provisional answer key will probably be posted on the official website later this month. The answer key will help the candidates figure out how their answers compare to the official ones and guess what their scores might be before the final results come out. Candidates will also be able to challenge any mistakes in the provisional answer key within a certain amount of time after it is made public.

When will the GATE 2026 answer key be available?

The latest news says that the provisional GSTE 2026 answer key will come out in the last week of February, after all the exam sessions are over. There is also a chance that the candidate response sheets will be available sooner, followed by the provisional key and the process for filing objections. The exam authorities will release the final answer key after looking at all the challenges submitted by candidates. This key will be used to determine the GATE 2026 results.

After the GATE 2026 answer key is out, here are the steps to check it:

Step 1: Go to the official GATE 2026 website.

Step 2: Enter your password and enrollment number to log in to the GOAPS portal.

Step 3: Click on the link for the answer key or response sheet.

Step 4: Get the PDF and look at the answers to see how they compare and guess the score.

GATE 2026 objection window and fee structure

Candidates will be able to challenge specific questions once the provisional key is released. They will be able to do this by sending in related documents through the online portal. For each objection, you may have to pay Rs 500. Before the final key is released, only valid challenges will be looked at. The GATE 2026 exam took place on February 7, 8, and 14, and it will also take place today for a number of engineering and science papers. Through this test. Candidates will have the opportunity to apply for postgraduate admissions and recruitment in various public sector undertakings (PSUs).



Candidates should keep an eye on the official GATE website for the most recent information about the answer key and the objection window.

