Futurense partners US Universities to offer MS programme to Engineering students ￼

Futurense, a talent development and career acceleration platform, has announced a collaboration with US universities, including Case Western Reserve University, Rutgers Business School, DePaul University, and The State University of New York at Buffalo. The strategic alliance aims to redefine the landscape of engineering education by providing students with an effective pathway to international education.

Under the collaboration Indian engineers will get the opportunity to pursue an MS programme, combining the excellence of Indian and American education systems. Through this initiative, students can expect to save up to 50% on their programme expenses, an official release said.

Students who have obtained a minimum of 70% marks in their engineering studies are eligible to apply for the programme. They will be selected based on their performance in a basic English proficiency test to ensure readiness for international study.

The initial 30% coursework of the programme will be offered at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore. This phase of the programme will be focused on business analytics, data specialisations, statistics and business operations management. Credits earned during this phase will be seamlessly transferred to their coursework at the US universities.

Following the coursework at IIM Indore, students transition to the United States for the remaining 70% of their programme, culminating in a MS. This phase of their education equips them with specialised knowledge and skills in engineering, setting them on a path for a successful career in their chosen field.

The partnership eliminates the need for Indian students to undergo additional standardised tests such as GMAT, GRE, TOEFL, or IELTS, streamlining the enrollment process and reducing unnecessary barriers to international education.

Upon completing their MS Degree, graduates will also receive a three-year work permit in the United States, providing them with an opportunity to build high-earning careers and contribute to global innovation.