FSM announces FORE Research Grant Competition 2023-24 for management scholars

The FORE School of Management (FSM) has announced the Research Grant Competition (FRGC 2023-24) aimed at encouraging innovative research in the management field. The competition aims to support doctoral and post-doctoral research scholars from India by offering a substantial grant funding of Rs 30 lakh for both long and short duration projects in the management domain.

The funding is intended to facilitate research projects that are theoretical, empirical, and/or have policy-related implications, an official release said. The FORE Research Grant Competition will allow cross-disciplinary and interdisciplinary research proposals from more than one discipline.

The grant funding of Rs 30 lakh will be divided to support two categories of research projects based on their scope, duration, and budget. The Short Duration Project, spanning up to 12 months, will receive a budget ranging from Rs two to Rs three lakh. The Long Duration Project, extending up to 24 months, will have a budget between Rs three to Rs five lakh.

Eligibility and Selection Process

The FRGC 2023-24 competition has inclusive eligibility criteria, accommodating all potential applicants. Research scholars from management institutes and colleges, recognised by (or affiliated to) the AICTE/UGC-recognised Indian Universities and Deemed Universities under Section 3, are eligible to apply. Moreover, there is no registration fee for participating in the competition.

To be eligible for the competition, applicants should be registered for a PhD/FPM/Post-Doctoral programme of the affiliated institution at the time of application. All doctoral/FPM scholars must have completed their coursework to be eligible.

The selection process for awards in FRGC 2023-24 is fair and meticulous. A dedicated Research Committee will carefully review all the proposals received. Shortlisted scholars will then be invited to present their research ideas through an online presentation, followed by an online interview with a distinguished panel of experts in the management field. The grants will be awarded to the selected researchers based on the recommendations of the Selection Committee.

Proposal Guidelines

Interested applicants must register online and submit their research proposals following specific guidelines. The proposal should be meticulously structured, comprising the following key elements: