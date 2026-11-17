The National Testing Agency (NTA) is exploring ways to reduce the exam burden on students and assess their real skills beyond a single common examination, director general Abhishek Singh said on Tuesday while speaking at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, organised by the Department of Electronics, IT & BT, Government of Karnataka.

Students currently write board exams at the end of school, and then separate entrance tests for admission to engineering, medical and other courses. NTA is looking at whether board exams could play a bigger role in assessing them, Singh said.

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“Is it necessary for candidates who are appearing in board examinations to also write competitive examinations? Can the board examinations across the country be normalised, and can we evolve a score with regard to what is aggregate learning,” he said.

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Such a score would be built over a student’s school years, Singh said. Learning happens from kindergarten to Class 12, so board exams in this sense should reflect more than the Class 10 and Class 12 results, he said. Teachers’ feedback on each student’s skills could be recorded along the way through the APAAR (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) ID that every student has. One student may be strong in planning, another in speaking and communication, which could be identified through this system, he added.

“If it’s captured, then we will be able to evolve a system in which we are able to assess the real skills a person has, rather than just subjecting them to a common examination and trying to find the best on that metric,” he said.

APAAR already holds parts of a student’s record. Credits from courses taken at a university, a college or an online platform that align with the national framework are recorded against the ID, and NTA’s exam scores are tagged to it as well, Singh said. “Later on, if somebody is appearing for a job, a company can also verify your academic proficiency based on what you learned in your school and what examinations, certifications you have gone through,” he said.

NTA also wants its tests to move away from rote learning and identify candidates with critical thinking and analytical skills, Singh said. With students getting ready answers from AI tools, critical thinking is taking a hit, he said.

“How do we enable a process in which we are not testing rote learning, which is gamed by coaching institutions, but we are able to go deeper and identify candidates with the capabilities of critical thinking, analytical skills, which are going to be very, very relevant in the AI age,” he said.

Almost every aspirational young person in the country goes through NTA’s exams, which include JEE Main, NEET-UG, CUET and UGC NET, Singh said. “We become all the more responsible for conducting it right each time, every time, without any errors, without any defects,” he added.

To guard against impersonation, attempts to game the system and other unfair means, the agency is using technology including face authentication, AI-enabled data analytics and result analysis, he said. Its credentials are also moving online. Scorecards go into candidates’ DigiLocker accounts, and universities verify them through DigiLocker APIs without asking for physical documents, which Singh said helps prevent fraud. “Once counselling for medical, engineering and central university admissions is integrated with these APIs, the process from applying for an exam to securing admission would become seamless and fraud-proof,” he added.

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Singh did not give a timeline for the changes he outlined, or say how boards with different syllabi and marking would be normalised.

NTA has been under pressure recently. This year’s NEET-UG, the medical entrance exam, held on May 3, was cancelled due to paper leak, with a retest conducted on June 21. NEET-UG is the only major NTA examination conducted in pen-and-paper mode, while all other major examinations are computer-based. Then education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on July 25 following weeks of protests. The following day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a six-member high-powered task force on exam reforms, headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani. The panel was to submit its report by October, but its tenure has been extended till January 2027.