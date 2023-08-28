Exams used to be conducted in two languages, now in 13: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that additional languages rolled out for examination, under the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023, will open doors for many. The PM said earlier exams used to be conducted in just two languages in India, however, now they are conducted in as many as 13 languages which will benefit students.

PM Modi made the remark in a virtual address during eight edition of Rozgar Mela. He distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in various para military forces. The Prime Minister said that Auto and pharma industry has a big opportunity to grow and there will be a high demand for recruitment in this sector. He added that India will become one of the top three economies in this decade.

“The Rojgar Mela is an important step towards fulfilling our commitment to give top priority to employment generation,” PM Modi had said in a post on social media platform X.

Rozgar Mela will be held across 45 locations in the country. It is an initiative of the Government of India under Mission Recruitment wherein some states and union territories dstribute appointment letters to lakhs of youth every month.