EMBA and DTA Programs: IIM Sirmaur’s two new-age courses for working professionals

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sirmaur has launched two new-age programmes – Executive MBA and Executive MBA in Digital Transformation and Analytics to equip working professionals with future-centric skills that help them critically analyse data, improve business practices, and accelerate career development.

The two-year hybrid EMBA programmes were launched by Prafulla Y. Agnihotri, director, IIM Sirmaur, at a function in New Delhi on Wednesday.

According to an official release, it is the first EMBA offering from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sirmaur in a hybrid mode and contextually developed in adherence to the evolving business ecosystem and the VUCA world. Both these programmes are highly relevant in a ‘Data and Tech Centric’ universe and provide an opportunity for working professionals to upskill their capabilities to steer their career path and fine-tune businesses by utilising business analytics as a ‘core’ for predictions and precise decision-making.

“Executive MBA and Executive MBA in Digital Transformation and Analytics are pathways for professionals to build exceptional competencies and implement business analytics and modern practices to achieve sustainable growth. These executive courses will also offer an opportunity to the working professionals to upgrade their qualification without quitting their jobs,” Prafulla Y. Agnihotri, director, IIM Sirmaur, said.

Apart from the launch, IIM Sirmaur hosted a panel discussion on “Transforming our Workforce through New-Age Skilling and Creating an Industry-Ready India”. The panel spoke about the need to bridge the industry-academia relationship and the need for institutions like IIMs and IITs to have programmes that are industry related and created with a vision and foresight. They also focused on the need to equip the Indian workforce with the skills required to excel in modern industries and contribute to the country’s economic growth.

What to expect from these courses?

The Executive MBA and Executive MBA in Digital Transformation and Analytics will follow a pedagogy of lectures in the form of discussion, case discussions, project work, term papers, role-plays, seminar presentations, assignments, management games, simulations, among others. The Executive MBA programme will enable participants to build expertise in operations, marketing, finance, strategy, human resources, and the Executive MBA in Digital Transformation and Analytics will prepare learners to leverage data and emerging technologies to drive sustainable growth for their organisations. Learners who successfully complete the programme will receive a degree from IIM Sirmaur during the Annual Convocation and bestowed with the IIM Sirmaur Executive Alumni Status.

Eligibility

The programme will be conducted on the state-of-the-art Interactive Learning (IL) platform. It also involves two visits for in-campus modules that will enable them to get hands-on experience and interact with faculty and industry experts. The Executive MBA is ideally suited for professionals with five to 10 years of experience who are mid-to-senior-level managers, entrepreneurs, business owners and C-Suite aspirants, while professionals a part of technology teams, start-up and technology leaders or business-technology consultants will find the Executive MBA in Digital Transformation and Analytics relevant for them. Learners with a bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent CGPA with minimum three years of full-time experience would be eligible for these two programmes.