The aim was never to chase the top rank, but to secure a place in the civil services through hard work, self-correction and consistency. Yet, when the result was declared, an ordinary afternoon turned into an unforgettable family moment. In an exclusive interview with Financial Express’s Anamika Sinha, UPSC topper Anuj Agnihotri spoke about his study strategy, interview experience, and future goals in public service.

Question: Tell us about the study strategy you adopted for your UPSC preparation.

Answer: Since this was my third attempt, my strategy had become more refined over time. In my first two attempts, I realised where I was falling short, so I tried to improve those areas. I took guidance from my friends and also used free resources available online. Overall, I believe that preparing for UPSC is a process of continuously improving and adjusting your strategy, and that is what happened in my case.

Question: What exactly do you want to do after clearing UPSC?

Answer: After joining the civil services, I believe that whatever responsibility is given to me by the government should be carried out with honesty and sincerity. If I talk about my priority area, it would be human development. This includes education and quality healthcare delivery. These sectors are currently going through major changes because of technology. I would like to contribute in whichever way possible so that these sectors adapt to these changes.

Question: Did you ever take coaching for UPSC preparation?

Answer: I completed my internship in 2022. After that, I took an online course from Unacademy for about one year. In 2023, I returned home and started preparing from there. I did not go to Delhi. Since then, I have been preparing on my own through self-study. I did not take coaching for prelims or mains after that, although I did attend some interview guidance courses conducted by Delhi-based institutes.

UPSC topper AIR 1 Anuj Agnihotri, along with his father K.B. Agnihotri, mother Manju Agnihotri, brother and sister-in -law. (Photo source: Financial Express)

Question: Your UPSC interview must have been quite broad and long. What were some key questions that you feel helped you crack the exam?

Answer: One of the first questions asked by the chairman was quite unique. He said that since I come from a medical background as a doctor and now I am entering civil administration, what kind of surgery would I perform as a civil servant and what would be my instruments?

I answered that I would try to perform a social surgery. I would attempt to bridge divisions in society and fill the gaps that exist. My instruments would be teamwork, proper policy implementation, and the effective use of government schemes that already exist. I also said that I would implement them with zero tolerance for loopholes in the system.

There were several questions related to my Rajasthan background. Since I come from Mewar region, I was asked about Mirabai, her contribution, the Bhakti movement, and specifically aspects related to Guru Ravidas. There was also a question about the person who popularised the history of Rajasthan, and I answered Colonel James Tod. I also added a local reference that, since Kota is a nearby city, there is a chauraha called Ghodawale Chauraha, which is also associated with Colonel James Tod. I felt that when I added this detail, the panel seemed impressed.

Question: What were your Mains answers mainly about?

Mains is quite an elaborate exam because it is essay-based and descriptive in nature. In the essay paper, there are two essays, and while writing them, one can bring in personal anecdotes as well as examples and lessons drawn from the world. In one of my essays, I introduced a case study involving Elon Musk and the repeated failures he had experienced over his lifetime. I tried to note those failures and show that despite facing such setbacks, he somehow managed to persevere and eventually took his company to great heights.

Along with that, I also added the example of Abraham Lincoln, who faced both personal as well as professional and career-related setbacks. What stood out to me in the lives of such great men was their perseverance. I believe that this ability to continue despite failures is the real key to success.

Question: Was there any interview question that stayed with you?

Yes, one interview question really stayed with me. I was asked that if I were given an opportunity to spend a day with someone from the past, and not an Indian personality, whom I would choose. I took a few moments before answering. Then I said Abraham Lincoln, because the perseverance he showed in the face of repeated setbacks and the way he overcame those challenges is something that has personally inspired me.

Answer: In the optional subject there are two papers. Since my optional was Medical Science, the questions were mostly based on domain knowledge.

In the General Studies papers, questions covered many areas such as the changing dynamics of NATO, India’s international relations, the evolving role of the United Nations, Indian history and civilisation, water security, and future challenges India may face. Overall, questions were asked from almost every part of the syllabus.

Question: What do you think worked in your favour?

Answer: Every stage of the UPSC exam requires a different approach. Prelims and mains are very different in nature.

My approach to prelims was slightly unconventional. I relied heavily on newspapers instead of depending only on monthly compilations from coaching institutes. The Indian Express was my primary newspaper, and I have been reading it regularly for the last six to seven years.

Instead of relying only on compiled material, I focused on analysing the news every day. I actually enjoyed reading newspapers; for me it felt more like entertainment than a burden for the exam.

Question: How did you keep yourself motivated?

Answer: As far as motivation is concerned, I believe it is inevitable that motivation eventually dies down. It is not really possible to sustain the same level of motivation all the time. Of course, support from family and friends makes the journey easier, and that definitely helps. But motivation naturally fluctuates; in many ways, that is inevitable and even biological.

What really has to be sustained, however, is discipline. Even when motivation is low, if you remain disciplined, if you are willing to keep working, and if you have a clear strategy in mind while steadily moving towards your goals, that is what truly matters. For me, that is the real key to success.

Question: Also, tell us about your educational background.

Answer: I completed most of my early schooling in Rawatbhata, Atomic Energy Central School. Later, I went to Kota for my Classes 11 and 12 along with coaching. After that, I pursued MBBS from AIIMS Jodhpur, and I belong to the 2017 batch. I completed my internship in January 2022. I started preparing for UPSC during my internship itself and gave my first attempt in 2023.

Question: Would you like to share about your family background?

Answer: My father, K.B. Agnihotri, works at the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) and is employed as a foreman. My mother, Manju Agnihotri is a homemaker. I also have a brother who works at Microsoft in Hyderabad as a business analyst. He recently completed his MBA. He also got married recently, so our family has grown.

Question: Did you ever think that you would get Rank 1?

Answer: No. I never imagined, even in my wildest dreams, that I would secure Rank 1. The simple reason is that it was never my target in itself. I was only focused on getting into the services. I wanted to become an IAS officer, but I never specifically thought about securing Rank 1 or any of the top ranks.

In my opinion, it is partly a matter of luck. I do not think someone who gets a top rank is necessarily much more capable than others. I feel fortunate that I secured Rank 1, but all my batchmates are equally competent, and some may even be more deserving.

Question: Can you describe the exact moment when you got to know that you had secured Rank 1?

Answer: It was around 2 pm, or more precisely around 2:10 pm. My father, my mother and I were having lunch at that time. The result was declared around 2:20 pm. There was already some buzz, so I expected the result could come anytime.

Then I got a call from one of my friends, who is also my batchmate. She congratulated me and told me that I had secured AIR 1. My first reaction was disbelief because I was not expecting it. I immediately checked my roll number and name to confirm it. Only after verifying it did the reality sink in.

After confirming it, I went inside and told my father, “Papa, I have topped the exam.” We all hugged each other. It was a very joyful and memorable moment. After that, I called my friends and informed my family members. In many ways, it was just a normal day that suddenly became extraordinary.

Question: Please share your experience from the beginning.

Answer (Anuj’s Mother): I always prayed for one thing, that whatever result comes, we should have the strength to accept it. Whether the result is good or bad, we should remain balanced and not forget God in either happiness or in difficulty.

Anuj has been studious since childhood. Whenever we visited his school or college, we always felt proud of him. When he was young, I used to teach him at home. Sometimes I would prepare question papers for him to solve. He would finish them so quickly that I would feel I should have made the paper longer. Whatever work I gave him, he completed it very fast. That is how he has been since childhood.

We never put pressure on him to join the civil services. But somewhere inside, I had a desire. In fact, I had once thought about preparing for it myself, but that could not happen because of family responsibilities, marriage and all.

Question: Did you ever wish that your son would join the civil services?

Answer (Anuj’s Father): Throughout his journey, we saw his dedication and hard work. We never pressured him to follow a particular career. Seeing his commitment, everything happened naturally.

In the early years, we used to teach him at home when he was small. Later, he started going to a Resonance in Kota when he was in class 8. Even there, the teachers used to say that “this child will achieve something big in life.”

This achievement is very big, but it mainly came from his dedication. Once he committed himself to a goal, there was never any doubt that he would not achieve it.

Still, I never tried to influence him strongly. Once a thought comes into a person’s mind, they move forward on their own. So, I never pushed him; it was his own motivation.