Education in Ireland announces its roadshow for study abroad aspirants in India

Scheduled from September 30 to October 8 this year, the roadshow will feature 17 Irish Higher Education Institutions who will engage with Indian students across five major cities.

Written by FE Education
Education in Ireland, the national brand representing Irish Higher Education Institutions globally, has announced its flagship roadshow for the academic year 2024-25 for Indian students. Scheduled from September 30 to October 8  this year, the roadshow will feature 17 Irish Higher Education Institutions who will engage with Indian students across five major cities. 

This roadshow is a part of EI’s national campaign, #themakingofyou, which extends beyond Ireland’s promise of a top-tier education. “Approximately 6,000 Indian students choose Ireland as their preferred place to study each year as they seek to take full advantage of the education that they find in this welcoming, vibrant, English-speaking and highly globalised island-nation. The roadshow will also give prospective students an opportunity to learn about Ireland’s role as an emerging global centre for technology and commerce, housing the headquarters of over 1,000 multinational companies and startups which offer limitless potential for those who wish to take the next step in their career,” Ross Curran, India director,  Enterprise Ireland, said. 

The Study in Ireland Education Fairs are scheduled in Delhi on September 30, Pune on October 1, Mumbai on October 4, Chennai on October 7, and Bengaluru on October 8. Students and parents will also benefit from the presence of the Irish Visa Office who will answer queries about the visa application process, and even do an informative seminar in four cities.

List of HEIs Participating
Dundalk Institute of TechnologyMaynooth University
South East Technological UniversityTrinity College Dublin
University College CorkUniversity of Galway
University of LimerickDublin Business School
Munster Technological UniversityUniversity College Dublin
RCSI University of Medicine & Health SciencesDublin City University
National College of IrelandGriffith College
Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands MidwestSouth East Technological University
ICD Business School

First published on: 13-09-2023 at 17:30 IST

