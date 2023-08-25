Ed-tech firm EMBIBE partners with Army Public Schools across India to provide AI-led personalised learning

EMBIBE, AI-powered learning and outcomes platform, has announced a two-year-long partnership with all 136 Army Public Schools, run by the Indian Army, to power them with access to AI-led personalised and adaptive education.

Through this partnership, all schools will be empowered with EMBIBE’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 aligned technology, proprietary apps, and digital resources to provide relevant content delivery and guidance to students. This will further be extended to all 169 Vidyanjali schools affiliated to the AWES ecosystem, an official release said.

The schools that will benefit from this partnership are managed by the six commands of the Indian Army. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for this collaboration was signed between EMBIBE’s senior vice president, Devendra Gaur, and Col. S.A. Warty (Retired), director, AWES.

Through this MoU, EMBIBE has made a new stride in rolling out its public sector learning intervention initiatives, set to impact learning outcomes for over four crore Indian students and seven lakh teachers across 24 states during the 2023-24 academic year, the release added.

Under the partnership, students from grades six to 12 at Army Public schools will receive the highest level of personalisation and experiential learning through AI and Machine Learning. Students will be able to access the content for all the subjects, in line with their curriculum.

Through the company’s innovations such as EMBIBE Lens and EMBIBE Lab Experiments, students will be able to watch complex concepts in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology come alive in 3D, as well as get up close to scientific phenomena/chemical reactions through a world-class virtual lab. Through EMBIBE’s suite of digital offerings, teachers at Army Public School and their associated Vidyanjali schools will be able to leverage AI algorithms and provide timely and remedial actions for students to fix their weaknesses and learning gaps.

“AWES has been at the forefront of implementation of NEP 2020. Our five initiatives have been selected as part of 75 initiatives towards National building by the Indian Armed Forces. The initiative of Technology upgradation, Gifted Education, Teachers Training, inclusive Education and Skill Subjects and adoption of government/government aided schools covered under PM E-vidya, Dhruv-PM innovative learning program, STARS project, Samagra Shiksha and Vidyanjali project have been on forefront for AWES. We look forward to EMBIBE for supporting AWES in each of the mentioned core initiatives of AWES,” Maj Gen R.K. Raina, SM, Ph.D. (Retired),managing director, AWES, said.