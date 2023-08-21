scorecardresearch
ED conducts searches at multiple places in Kolkata in school jobs scam

The ED is probing the money laundering aspect of the scam, in which several education department functionaries and senior TMC leaders were arrested.

Written by PTI
Updated:
Among the places being searched by the investigators are an office building in New Alipore and a Bhabanipur apartment linked to Sujoy Krishna Bhadra.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at multiple places in Kolkata and its neighbourhood in connection with its investigation into the school jobs scam, officials said.

Among the places being searched by the investigators are an office building in New Alipore and a Bhabanipur apartment linked to Sujoy Krishna Bhadra, who was arrested in the scam, they added.

The building in New Alipore houses the office of a private company connected to an influential political family of the state. The investigators claimed that Bhadra, known in political circles as ‘Kalighat-er Kaku’ (uncle from Kalighat), used to handle the affairs of this company.

“We are looking for some specific documents in connection with fictitious transfer of funds made through this company,” a senior official of the ED said.

The ED is probing the money laundering aspect of the scam, in which several education department functionaries and senior TMC leaders were arrested

First published on: 21-08-2023 at 17:15 IST

