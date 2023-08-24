Duolingo launches third Indic language course to help Telugu speakers learn English

Language learning app, Duolingo has launched a new Indian language course on its platform that allows users to learn English from Telugu. The fourth most spoken language in India, Telugu, joins the roster of Indian languages available on the app, alongside English courses already available for Hindi and Bengali speakers.

Duolingo’s latest offering is designed to empower Telugu speakers with a free and enjoyable platform to master English, an official release said.

A recent survey conducted by Duolingo in collaboration with YouGov revealed that 90% of Telugu speakers believe that English is quintessential for enhancing career prospects and accessing better educational resources. Additionally, 81% of the respondents expressed that proficiency in English can bolster self-confidence and enable greater engagement within English-speaking communities.

“As one of the official languages of India and the most widely spoken language globally, English holds a crucial role in personal, educational, and professional spheres for Indians. Given the success of our courses for Hindi and Bengali speakers, we aspire to empower Telugu speakers with our new course, enabling effective communication and fostering opportunities that open doors to a world of possibilities,” Karandeep Singh Kapany, country marketing manager, Duolingo India, said.

India stands as Duolingo’s fifth-largest market in terms of daily active users (DAUs) and is the second-fastest growing among the company’s top 10 markets, the release said. Alongside English, the other popular languages that Indians are learning on the platform include Hindi, French, Korean, and Spanish.