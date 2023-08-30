DU UG 2023 Admission Latest News: Spot admission registration ends today! Know about allotment result date & more

The prestigious University of Delhi has initiated the spot admission round for undergraduate level, which is the last chance to get into Delhi University and your desired college. As per the latest reports, August 30 is the final date to apply for spot admission round 1.



Candidates who have not been able to secure admission in the previous counseling rounds can now apply for spot admission by filling out the application form available on the official website of DU, admission.uod.ac.in. The results for round 1 of spot admission will be announced on September 1, 2023, and eligible candidates can secure their seat by reporting to college between September 1 and 5, 2023.



The spot admission system highly depends on the vacant seats available in the colleges after successfully posting 6–7 cut-off lists. It is important to note that candidates who want to upgrade their college or course can also apply for the spot admission process depending on their rank merit.

The portal for spot admission opens for a certain period of time. Interested candidates can apply by filling out a registration form with the required information. To complete the form, one has to pay a fee.



Here is the list of documents that would be required to fill out the application:

Class 10th mark sheet

Class 12th mark sheet

Reserved category certificate (if applicable)

PwD/CW certificate (if applicable)

Admission slip (for candidates who have already enrolled in another college)

Aadhaar Card

Passport-size photograph

To get admission to the University of Delhi at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels, candidates have to appear for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Seats are allotted to qualified candidates through Delhi University’s Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal in multiple rounds. Seat allocation is based on multiple factors, like the combination of college and program chosen, the position of the candidate on the merit list, the category (SC/ST/OBC/EWS/UR) of the candidate, and the availability of seats.