DU special spot admission dates out now: Check out deadlines, eligibility and more

DU aspirants who missed to get admission through the last 4 cut-off lists can now apply for special spot admission starting from September 18.

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
The last date to apply for DU spot admission is August 30, 2023.

The University of Delhi has released the special spot round admission dates on its official website, admission.uod.ac.in. So far DU has released 4 cut-off lists for undergraduate level and the first round of special spot admission date is released today, September 14. DU aspirants who missed to get admission through the last 4 cut-off lists can now apply for special spot admission starting from September 18. 

As per the official schedule released today, the university will be displaying vacant seats for special spot round 2023 on September 18 on the official website, admission.uod.ac.in. The last date to register for special admission is September 20, 2023 and only candidates who have applied for CSAS-2023 and failed to get admission in any DU college can only apply on September 18. Also, candidates once admitted in spot admission will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions. 

As per the schedule, the declaration of Special Spot allocation will be on September 21 and candidates will be given two days to accept the allocation from September 21 to September 22. While Delhi University colleges will be verifying and approving the online application till September 23. For allotted students to confirm their seat, they must pay fees of the particular course they applied for. The last date to finalise the seat is September 24, 2023 till 04:59 p.m.

The University of Delhi official statement also warns students before registering under special spot admission, it states, “It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in special spot admission round. Failure to accept the allocated seat in the special spot admission round will forfeit the candidate’s eligibility for admission to UOD.’’

First published on: 14-09-2023 at 18:38 IST

