DU PG 2nd Merit List 2023: Release date, seat allocation status check here

The University of Delhi (DU) is set to disclose the second round of seat allotment for its postgraduate (PG) programs on August 25, 2023, through an online release. Candidates who have previously registered and participated in the seat allocation process for entry into various PG courses offered by the university can access their second-round seat allotment status. This can be accomplished by visiting the official websites: admission.uod.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in/?PG-Admissions.

To ascertain their seat allocation, candidates need to input their essential login credentials into the candidate’s portal. As per the set timetable, individuals can confirm their assigned seats starting from August 25, 2023, at 5 pm, until August 28, 2023, until 4.59 pm. The assessment and acceptance of the online applications by the department, college, or institutes will come out between August 26, 2023, commencing at 10 am, and concluding on August 29, 2023, at 4.59 pm.

For those eager to check their second-round seat allocation status for Delhi University’s PG programs in 2023, the following steps can be followed:

Step 1: Navigate to the official websites of Delhi University – admission.uod.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in/?PG-Admissions

Step 2: Locate and click on the ‘PG Admission’ section.

Step 3: Furnish the requisite login credentials as prompted.

Step 4: The list disclosing the DU PG second round seat allotment for 2023 will be displayed.

Step 5: Carefully peruse the list and save it for future reference.

By adhering to this procedure, candidates can swiftly access their seat allotment status and gain clarity regarding their placement in Delhi University’s PG courses. This step-by-step approach ensures that applicants can conveniently verify their allocation and proceed with the necessary actions according to the stipulated timeline.