Dharmendra Pradhan lays foundation stone of 141 PM SHRI Schools & Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Residential School

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan along with Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, inaugurated the Vidya Samiksha Kendra and laid the Foundation Stone of 141 PM Shri Schools and the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Residential School in Dehradun, Uttarakhand today. Senior officials, dignitaries and eminent academicians were also present at the event.

While addressing the gathering Pradhan said that Vidhya Samiksha Kendra, a technology based and modern data driven model will be an effective step towards improving the learning outcomes of 23.50 lakh school students of Uttarakhand. He mentioned how Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the Chief Minister had introduced Vidya Samiksha Kendra in the state of Gujarat. After the introduction of NEP 2020, it has been extended to the entire country. With the inauguration of the Kendra in Uttarakhand, the state will be the 1st state to adopt the Gujarat Education Model, he added.

Other than data on the performance and attendance, content of the DIKSHA Portal and data of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), the 360-degree information on the school education of the state will be available on the portal. Pradhan also mentioned that the 141 PM Shri Schools in the State work as a model for the existing Schools to achieve excellence. The Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Residential School will cater to underprivileged children.

Uttarakhand introduced the Research Scholarship in line with the National Research Foundation in which teachers of the states will receive grants for their research projects.