DevX to set up Deakin University India campus in GIFT City

DevX, Gujarat based office space provider, will set up Deakin University’s India campus in GIFT City, an official release said. In partnership with Nila Infrastructure for the construction, DevX will conceptualise, design, build and deliver the state-of-the-art futuristic 25,000 Sq. Ft. University campus, the release added.

JLL India, facilitated the entire transaction for Deakin University and empowered their decision-making process by providing a detailed and valuable secondary research in addition to their first-hand experience of transacting in GIFT City, in the past.

“DevX is committed to creating the Deakin University India campus project in GIFT City that can easily accommodate the aspirations of a global university. Being deemed worthy to plan and execute a designated project of national importance is a testament to DevX’s quality work,” Umesh Uttamchandani, co-founder, DevX, said.

The Deakin University India campus will become operational by 2024. “We were the first international university to establish its presence in India in 1994, and since then, we have forged a bond based on commitment, excellence, trust and transparency. Our approach has always been ‘in India, with India, for India’ and as our University prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2024, opening a new Indian campus marks a new chapter,” Ravneet Pawha, vice president, Global Alliances and chief executive officer, South Asia, Deakin University, said.