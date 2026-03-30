The Directorate of Education (DoE) is expected to announce the Class 9th and Class 11th annual results soon. Once declared, students will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official website – edudel.nic.in.

As per several media reports, the results may be released today, but there is no official confirmation from DoE yet. Students and parents are advised to depend only on official updates. The results are most likely to be announced in April 2026.

Students who clear the exams will be promoted to the next classes – Class 10th and Class 12th. Those who are unable to pass will get another chance through supplementary or improvement exams.

DoE class 9th, 11th Results 2026: How to check and download scorecards

Students can follow these simple steps to access their results:

Go to the official website — edudel.nic.in

Click on the link “Results 2025-26” for Class 9 and 11 under the “What’s New” section

Enter details like class, student ID, section, and date of birth

Click on the submit button

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future use

Students and parents should carefully check all the details mentioned in the result. In case of any error, they should immediately contact the school authorities. The original report cards and detailed assessments will be provided by the respective schools.

DoE class 9th, 11th Results 2026: Details mentioned on the marksheet

The marksheet will carry important information such as:

Personal details including student’s name, parents’ names, date of birth, and photograph

-School details like name of the school, class, section, academic session, and roll number or ID

-Subject-wise marks in theory, practicals, and internal assessments

-Grades, total marks, percentage, and CGPA

-Final result status — pass, fail, or promoted to the next class