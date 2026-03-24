In what is possibly a landmark moment for India’s higher education sector, Deakin University of Australia celebrated the inaugural graduation ceremony of its GIFT City campus in Gujarat on March 23, Monday. The event marks the first time a foreign university has established an international branch campus in India and successfully graduated a cohort of students on Indian soil.

The ceremony, which observed traditional Australian academic regalia and ceremonial protocols within an Indian cultural context, was overseen by Deakin vice-chancellor, Prof Iain Martin. The graduating students have become the first in the country to earn a globally-recognised Australian degree while completing their education within India.

Key guests at the event

The event was attended by the CM of Gujarat, Bhupendrabhai Patel, who served as the guest of honour. Other high-level dignitaries included the Australian high commissioner to India, HE Philip Green, along with senior delegates from both the Indian and Australian governments.

Prof Martin hailed the occasion as a momentous milestone in the Deakin-India partnership. “I am confident that having completed their globally-recognised degrees, these graduates are prepared to meet India’s economic, industry, and workforce needs,” he said during the ceremony.

The inaugural graduation is a step in India’s internationalisation journey under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Previously, earning such a degree required Indian students to relocate overseas; the GIFT City model allows for “world-class education without leaving home,” said Ravneet Pawha, vice-president (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia) at Deakin.

The first batch of graduates from the Business Analytics and Cyber Security postgraduate programmes experienced an industry-integrated curriculum. Deakin highlighted that the learning model departs from traditional formats, utilising applied and assignment-based pedagogy along with masterclasses from global industry leaders.

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This focus on employability has seen students secure placements with major MNCs, including National Australia Bank (NAB), HSBC, and India International Exchange (IFSC) Ltd. Ranked among the top 1% of universities globally, Deakin officially welcomed its first cohort to the GIFT City campus in July 2024.

Following the success of this first graduating class, the university has announced that applications for the July 2026 intake are now open, with scholarships available for meritorious students.