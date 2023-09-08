Curriculum flexibility, subject waiver, adjustable academic calendar- UGC’s guidelines for teaching of persons with special needs

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has launched guidelines for teaching of Divyangjans and Persons with Specific Learning Disabilities (SLDs) in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). The guidelines include need-specific pedagogical support, steps to enhance accessibility of learning, and parameters for examination and evaluation.

“These guidelines have been prepared as per the provisions given in National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, emphasising equity and inclusion as the cornerstone of all educational decisions to ensure that all students can thrive in the education system,” M. Jagadesh Kumar, chairman, UGC, said.

As per the guidelines, “Credit-Based Course on Pedagogical Aspects for Teaching Divyangjans and Persons with Specific Learning Disabilities (SLDs)”, institutes must provide curriculum flexibility to students with a choice of subjects in both theory and practical. They must also plan curriculums with the aim to keep the course load minimal and offer subject waiver or subject substitutions. The guidelines suggest keeping flexibility in course schedules and academic calendar to allow for multiple speeds for learners. Furthermore, flexibility in attendance requirements, assessment and evaluation methods, are among directives under the guidelines.

The guideline further outlines learning aids and other support measures to create an inclusive environment for such students. These include offering education in different learning styles such as Visual, Auditory, Tactile, and Kinesthetic modalities. Institutes must also provide extra financial assistance, career counseling, e-learning options, conveniently located parking, priority registration facility, as well as a workable timetable schedule.

These guidelines are also meant for students with Mental Illness, Chronic Neurological Conditions, Transgender Persons with Disability, Acid Attack Survivors, besides other categories of students with special needs.