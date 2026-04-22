CUET PG Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 on April 24. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to access their scorecards through the official website — exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.

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The CUET PG 2026 examination was conducted in computer-based mode across 157 subjects, with candidates from across the country appearing for admission into postgraduate programmes offered by central, state, deemed, and other participating universities.

Answer key challenge process completed

Ahead of the result declaration, the NTA had opened the objection window on April 11, allowing candidates to challenge the provisional answer key. Applicants were required to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question to raise objections.

These challenges were reviewed by a panel of subject experts, and necessary corrections were incorporated into the final answer key. The CUET PG 2026 results will be prepared based on this revised final key.

How to check CUET PG 2026 results

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results once released:

Step 1 : visit the official website – exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg

Step 2 : click on the link for “CUET PG 2026 results”

Step 3 : login using the application number and password/date of birth

Step 4 : a new window will open displaying the results

Step 5 : download the result for future use

Following the declaration of results, participating institutions will release their respective cut-offs and merit lists. Candidates who qualify will be invited for counselling rounds, which are conducted separately by each university. Aspirants will need to apply individually for their preferred courses and colleges.

It is important to note that CUET PG scores are valid only for the academic session 2026–27.

Past trends and candidate participation

In recent years, CUET PG has seen fluctuating participation trends. In 2025, results were declared on May 6, with over 5.2 lakh candidates appearing for the exam. The attendance stood at nearly 80 per cent, marking one of the highest participation rates.

In comparison, the 2024 results were announced on April 13, while the 2023 results were released on July 20. Despite higher registrations in earlier years, actual attendance remained comparatively lower, highlighting changing participation patterns.

With the CUET PG 2026 results set to be announced earlier than last year, candidates are advised to keep a close watch on official updates and prepare for the next stages of the admission process.