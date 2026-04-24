CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the CUET PG 2026 results today, April 24, Friday, bringing relief to thousands of postgraduate aspirants across India. The results will be declared on the official website: exams.nta.nic.in.

Conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode for 157 subjects, the exam drew massive participation from students eyeing admissions into top central universities, state institutions and deemed universities.

Following the provisional answer key release, a challenge window opened on April 11, allowing candidates to contest discrepancies for a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. Subject matter experts reviewed these challenges meticulously, leading to a finalised answer key that forms the basis of today’s results. This timely declaration aligns with NTA’s commitment to efficiency, especially as it’s earlier than last year’s May 6 release, when over 5.23 lakh candidates appeared out of registrations.

How to check CUET PG Results 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official website – exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg

Step 2: Click on the link for CUET PG 2026 results

Step 3: Login using the application number and password/date of birth

Step 4: A new window will open displaying the results

Step 5: Download the result for future use

CUET PG Results 2026: Historical trends and scorecard essentials

The CUET PG 2026 process kicked off with registrations and culminated in exams that tested candidates’ readiness for advanced studies in fields ranging from humanities to sciences. Historically, attendance has varied: 2025 saw the highest at 79.97 per cent with 5.2 lakh appearing from 6.5 lakh registrants; 2024 had 75.14 per cent turnout from 7.6 lakh; and 2023 dipped to 61.51 per cent from 8.7 lakh.

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This year promises similar scale, with results accessible via exams.nta.nic.in/CUET-PG using application number and password or date of birth. Once out, scorecards will detail candidate name, roll number, subjects, marks, percentile and qualifying status- crucial for the next steps.

CUET PG Results 2026: What’s next for students after the results are out?

Post-results, the real action shifts to participating universities like University of Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Banaras Hindu University, Jamia Millia Islamia and others, which will roll out individual cut-offs and merit lists. Successful candidates proceed to separate counselling rounds per institution, applying directly via their websites for the 2026-27 academic year- NTA scores won’t carry over. To check: visit the site, click the result link, log in, view/download your scorecard and keep it safe. This structured path ensures fair admissions, turning exam nerves into secured seats.

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