CUET PG 2026 Admit Card and Advance City Slip Released: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slip for the exams scheduled on March 6 and March 7. Candidates who will appear for the exam can check the city where their test centre is located by logging in with their application number and password on the official website exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.

The examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and will take place in two to three shifts each day.

The exams will be held on March 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25 and March 27. They will be conducted in 44 shifts, and each exam will last for 90 minutes.

CUET PG 2026 Exam: How to download city slip?

To download the CUET PG 2026 city intimation slip follow the below mentioned steps-

-Visit the official website exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.

-On the homepage, click on “Advance City Intimation For CUET PG” under the “Candidate Activity” board.

-Enter your application number and password.

-Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

-Download and save the result for future reference.

CUET PG 2026 Exam: Direct link to download city intimation slip

CUET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip Download Link

The exam on March 6 will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will take place from 9 am to 10:30 am, and the subject for this shift will be Yoga. The second shift will be held from 12:30 pm to 2 pm, with subjects including Sports, Sanskrit, Urdu, and Textile Design.

The examination will mostly be conducted in English and Hindi. However, there are 41 language papers that will be held in their respective languages. The M.Tech and Higher Sciences papers will be conducted completely in English, while the Acharya and Hindu Studies papers will be available in both English and Hindi.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG is a national-level entrance exam in India. It is conducted for admission to different postgraduate courses such as MA, MSc, MCom and MBA in central, state, deemed and private universities across the country.