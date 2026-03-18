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CTET Results 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the CTET Result 2026 for the February session on the official website-ctet.nic.in. The board has not officially confirmed the exact date, but as per the latest update, the final answer key and the scorecards are expected to be out shortly.

When will CTET Results 2026 be out?

The CTET February 2026 examination was conducted on February 7 and 8, and the provisional answer key has already been released. The official objection window was open until March 15.

The final answer key will be released before the result declaration. Candidates must note that CTET certificates are now valid for a lifetime, and there is no restriction on the number of attempts.

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How to check CTET Results 2026 online?

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results online:

Step 1: Visit the official website-ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the link that says “CTET Results 2026” on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in your login details, like roll number and other required details.

Step 4: Click on the Submit to view your results.

Step 5: Candidates will now be able to download their scorecard and save a printout of the score for future purposes.

Track our coverage of CTET Result announcement here:



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CBSE CTET Results 2026 LIVE Updates:

15:12 (IST) 18 Mar 2026
CTET Results 2026 LIVE: How to check results once out

Once the result is declared, candidates can check their respective result by following the below listed steps.

Step 1: Visit at ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll and click on the CTET result link Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the roll number in CTET login window

Step 5: Click on Submit

Step 6: Download and take a printout of CTET result

15:05 (IST) 18 Mar 2026

CTET Results 2026 LIVE: What are the steps for checking CTET Results 2026 online?

To download and print the CTET results, click Submit.

Step 1: Go to the official webiste-ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Locate the link that says CTET result link on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: In the CTET login window, fill in the roll number.

Step 5: Enter the Submit button.

Step 6: Download the scorecard.

14:59 (IST) 18 Mar 2026

CTET Results 2026 LIVE: What are the official website for checking CTET Results 2026?

After the results are out, candidates can check their results on the following websites-

1. ctet.nic.in

2. cbseresults.nic.in

3. cbse.gov.in

4. cbseit.in

14:55 (IST) 18 Mar 2026

CTET Results 2026 LIVE: When will CTET Results 2026 out?

The CBSE, which conducts the CTET, is likely to release the results of the CTET February 2026. Once the results are out, candidates will be able to check their scores on the official website-ctet.nic.in.