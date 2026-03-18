CTET Results 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the CTET Result 2026 for the February session on the official website-ctet.nic.in. The board has not officially confirmed the exact date, but as per the latest update, the final answer key and the scorecards are expected to be out shortly.

When will CTET Results 2026 be out?

The CTET February 2026 examination was conducted on February 7 and 8, and the provisional answer key has already been released. The official objection window was open until March 15.

The final answer key will be released before the result declaration. Candidates must note that CTET certificates are now valid for a lifetime, and there is no restriction on the number of attempts.

How to check CTET Results 2026 online?

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results online:

Step 1: Visit the official website-ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the link that says “CTET Results 2026” on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in your login details, like roll number and other required details.

Step 4: Click on the Submit to view your results.

Step 5: Candidates will now be able to download their scorecard and save a printout of the score for future purposes.

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Live Updates

CBSE CTET Results 2026 LIVE Updates: