CTET answer key 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the provisional answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test February 2026 examination. Candidates who took the test can now access the answer key on the official website — ctet.nic.in.

The CTET February 2026 exam was conducted on February 7 and 8 for aspirants seeking teaching positions across the country. The examination included Paper 1 for candidates aiming to teach Classes 1 to 5 and Paper 2 for those intending to teach Classes 6 to 8.

Along with the answer key, the board has also made available scanned copies of candidates’ OMR sheets. By comparing their responses with the provisional key, candidates can get an estimate of their likely scores.

Objection Window Open for Candidates

The answer key released by CBSE is provisional. This means candidates who find any answer incorrect can challenge it by submitting valid proof.

Candidates must submit their objections within the deadline and pay the required fee for each question they challenge.

The board will review all objections carefully. After checking the challenges, CBSE will publish the final answer key. The results of CTET February 2026 will be prepared based on this final answer key.

How to Download the Answer Key

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the answer key:

Visit the official website: ctet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that says “CTET Feb-2026 Key Challenge / Scanned Images of OMR”

Enter your roll number and date of birth to log in

The answer key and response sheet will appear on the screen

Download the file and keep a copy for future reference

Candidates are advised to review their responses carefully before submitting objections, as only challenges filed within the stipulated deadline will be considered by the board.