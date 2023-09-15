Commercialisation of education, health never in interest of society: Vice President Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has said commercialisation of education and health can never be in the interest of society.

He expressed hope that the current situation will change with the implementation of the new National Education Policy.

Dhankhar was addressing the 11th foundation day ceremony of Sri Karan Narendra Agriculture University in Jobner on Thursday.

He said that earlier in India, education and health were not considered business but now the situation has changed. He stressed that commercialisation of education and health can never be in the interest of society.

In this context, the vice president said the National Education Policy, prepared after extensive brainstorming, will bring about a change in the situation.

The vice president said that today India’s voice is being heard all over the world. There was a time when the country barely had foreign currency reserves for 15 days of imports, but today the reserves are above USD 600 billion.

According to an official statement, Dhankhar said that 10 years ago India was counted among the five weakest economies of the world and today it is one of the five largest economies.