scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Commercialisation of education, health never in interest of society: Vice President Dhankhar

Dhankhar was addressing the 11th foundation day ceremony of Sri Karan Narendra Agriculture University in Jobner on Thursday.

Written by PTI
Dhankhar said that 10 years ago India was counted among the five weakest economies of the world and today it is one of the five largest economies.
Dhankhar said that 10 years ago India was counted among the five weakest economies of the world and today it is one of the five largest economies.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has said commercialisation of education and health can never be in the interest of society.
He expressed hope that the current situation will change with the implementation of the new National Education Policy.

Dhankhar was addressing the 11th foundation day ceremony of Sri Karan Narendra Agriculture University in Jobner on Thursday.

He said that earlier in India, education and health were not considered business but now the situation has changed. He stressed that commercialisation of education and health can never be in the interest of society.

Also Read

In this context, the vice president said the National Education Policy, prepared after extensive brainstorming, will bring about a change in the situation.

The vice president said that today India’s voice is being heard all over the world. There was a time when the country barely had foreign currency reserves for 15 days of imports, but today the reserves are above USD 600 billion.

Also Read

According to an official statement, Dhankhar said that 10 years ago India was counted among the five weakest economies of the world and today it is one of the five largest economies.

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 15-09-2023 at 09:17 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS