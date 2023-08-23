Class 10th, 12th board exams to be held twice a year, best score to be retained: MoE’s new curriculum framework

Board examinations for grades 10th and 12th will be conducted twice in a year from the next academic session 2024-25, changes in the new curriculum framework notified by the Ministry of Education (MoE) said. As per the framework, students will be allowed to retain the best marks scored in the board exams.

The new curriculum framework as per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is ready, the Ministry of Education announced on Wednesday. Preparation to develop the textbooks based on the new curriculum for the 2024 academic session are underway, the Ministry said.

According to the new curriculum framework, grades 11th and 12th students will have to study two languages, one of which has to be an Indian language. Students will have the flexibility to choice their subjects in grades 11th and 12th. There will be no restriction based on the stream selected by the student.

Furthermore, the school boards will work on developing capacities to offer ‘on demand’ exams in due course of time. The board exam test developers and evaluators will have to go through university-certified courses before taking up the assessment work.

The overall purpose of these changes in the board examination is to do way with the rote learning method, the MoE said. The aim is to assess understanding and achievement of competencies in students than months of coaching and memorisation.

Meanwhile, the MoE also informed that the current practice of ‘covering’ textbooks in classroom will be avoided under the new curriculum framework. The cost these textbooks will be optimised, it said.

The National Curriculum Framework (NCF) draft was released by the Ministry of Education in 2022. The NCF-2022 has four sections which includes the National Curriculum Framework for School Education, the National Curriculum Framework for Early Childhood Care and Education, the National Curriculum Framework for Teacher Education and the National Curriculum Framework for Adult Education.