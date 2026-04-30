CISCE Class 10th 12th Result Live: The results for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 exams will be announced on April 30 (today) at 11 am. These examinations are conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Students will be able to check their results on the official websites – cisce.org and results.cisce.org – where the links for both Class 10 and Class 12 results will be activated.

To access their scores, students need to visit the official CISCE websites and click on either the “ICSE Result 2026” or “ISC Result 2026” link. After entering the required details, the result will be displayed on the screen.

The ICSE Class 10 exams were held from February 17 to March 30, while the ISC Class 12 exams took place between February 12 and April 6.

ICSE, ISC Result 2026: How to check scorecards online?

Students can follow these steps to check their ICSE Class 10 Result 2026:

Visit the official CISCE website

Click on the “ICSE Class 10 Result 2026” link

Enter your Unique ID, Index Number, and CAPTCHA

Click on “Submit”

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and print the scorecard for future reference

Last year, the ICSE exams were conducted from February 18 to March 27, while the ISC exams were held from February 13 to April 5, 2025. The board declared both results on April 30, 2025.

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for a recheck or appear for improvement exams. CISCE has discontinued compartment exams since 2024. Instead, students are now allowed to opt for re-evaluation of answer scripts and take improvement exams in the same year, for up to two subjects.

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